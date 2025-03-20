What HP’s Amplify announcements mean for UK partners

The spotlight has been on HP this week, with the vendor using its Amplify event to unveil a number of partner programme enhancements.

Top of the list was the improved compensation available through SuperPower Booster, and there were also indications that the firm was stepping up its artificial intelligence (AI) enablement support.

Neil MacDonald, HP UK and Ireland channel director, answered questions about what the announcements mean for partners.



What do you expect the reaction and benefits to SuperPower Booster will be from and for UK partners?

MacDonald: HP’s new Amplify SuperPower Booster will have a significant impact for UK partners, providing a more rewarding and flexible compensation structure that encourages sales across the full HP portfolio. This expansion of the More for More initiative from 2023 will drive increased revenue opportunities, ensuring partners benefit from higher compensation as they deliver a broader range of HP solutions to customers.

Another key benefit of the SuperPower Booster is to strengthen connection to a “One HP” approach. This enables partners to seamlessly integrate and sell products across HP’s entire portfolio. This holistic approach helps partners maximise value for customers while driving business growth across multiple categories.

We anticipate that partners will welcome this enhanced earning potential and the greater financial incentives, particularly at a time when businesses are looking to optimise profitability.

It’s clear AI is a crucial area for HP. Have partners been looking for more enablement in this area?

Absolutely. The demand for AI-driven solutions has skyrocketed, and partners are eager for the right tools, training and resources to help customers navigate this shift. That’s why HP has expanded the Amplify AI programme, offering partners new AI pathways, training modules and instant access to AI experts.

With this in mind, we’ve introduced a short, executive-focused AI training track with real-world business use cases to help partners engage customers in AI conversations with confidence. As AI adoption continues to grow, HP is committed to ensuring our partners stay ahead of the curve and drive business outcomes through AI innovation.

The Partner Portal is going to be transformed. How important is that to partners?

HP’s Partner Portal transformation is a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to enhance partner efficiency and experience. We know that partners need seamless digital interactions, faster access to resources and streamlined business processes. That’s why we’re rolling out a two-year roadmap to make the HP Partner Portal a cutting-edge, AI-powered platform.

A key highlight is the upcoming Partner AI Assistant, which will deliver personalised support, simplify onboarding and provide real-time assistance, enabling partners to work smarter and faster. This transformation underscores our commitment to digitally empowering partners with the right tools to grow their business and serve customers more effectively.

Sustainability continues to be a key issue for HP, but does it still resonate with partners and customers concerned about costs?

Sustainability remains a top priority for partners and customers, and it’s not just about compliance – it’s a business advantage. The success of HP Amplify Impact proves this, with participating partners seeing a 70% increase in win rates and a twofold rise in sustainable sales.

While cost remains a key concern in today’s market, sustainability is increasingly a differentiator that drives customer decisions, particularly with growing legislative pressures and ESG expectations.

HP is actively equipping partners with best-in-class sustainability assessments, resources and training to help them align with these evolving demands. We’ve moved beyond just helping partners develop sustainability plans – we’re now focused on helping them win business through sustainability, proving that environmental responsibility and commercial success go hand in hand.