HP’s UK&I managing director stresses importance of partner dialogue

It’s been three months since Ruth Patterson took up the position as UK&I vice-president and managing director at HP, and in the first few weeks, meeting and talking with partners has been a key priority.

Patterson celebrated 30 years at HP this week, a career that has involved international roles and spells in the US, and her passion for the vendor and its ecosystem remains as strong as ever.

Her main focus is to execute and drive the HP strategy in UK&I, and ensure the vendor meets the demands of customers, with the channel a key element of that process.

One of the main strategies HP is focusing on is around the future of work, and the opportunities that are being generated around hardware devices, printing, security and artificial intelligence (AI). “Whether you’re in a global organisation or in a country, it very much is the execution, and really driving the importance of the future of work,” said Patterson. “That’s what HP is leading out with.”

That involves looking at how HP works with channel partners, distributors and customers. “We need to make sure they are set up for success, and they deliver the outcomes for their organisations or their customers,” she said.

“Our role as HP and our commitment is to drive the future of work, and support that infrastructure end-to-end for those partners and customers,” said Patterson.

“It’s not just the hardware devices anymore, it’s how we help the IT leader to be successful, because the complexity that someone has managing now is exceptionally difficult,” she said. “You have got someone who’s on an airplane, you’ve got someone who’s in the office, you have someone who’s working from home … All these things are key as part of that bigger strategy and making sure we’re providing tools and solutions that are seamless for our partners.”

Artificial intelligence The topic of AI dominates most channel and customer conversations, and it’s no different at HP. Patterson views the technology as massively important, but underlines the role for partners in delivering it. “People still need help and support, and that is the importance of what we’re doing with our AI strategy,” she said. “How we help enable, train and provide awareness. “The one thing I would say [in relation to speed] is it’s going to keep moving quicker,” said Patterson. “That’s the biggest thing. I think the difference with AI and other things is the speed of acceleration, because of the tools available.”

The channel matters Patterson also believes it’s vitally important to talk and meet regularly with the channel and make sure she has a clear understanding of their viewpoint. “I need to be able to walk in the partner shoes, the customer shoes, because I can’t represent things well unless I fully understand and hear directly,” she said. “Obviously I can’t be in every conversation, but I need to understand what the challenges are, what the opportunities are, and how do we partner to move things forward? Because stepping back, that’s when I’ll start to see the themes and what are those two or three things that are going to really help everyone,” said Patterson. Making time for partners is something that has been a feature of her first three months in the role, and one that will continue going forward. “I’ve certainly prioritised that and I’ve been looking at my schedule,” she said. “How do I make sure I have the time out with partners and customers really understanding what’s happening. That’s what I’ve been doing and am looking to continue to do.”

Partner mood Patterson made the move to the UK role just as the vendor held its Amplify event in Nashville, where there was an opportunity to meet with partners and get a sense of the mood. Although many across the UK channel have described last year as “challenging”, the current mood is more upbeat, and in conversations with partners, she has found optimism about growth prospects. “I joined just as we had our Nashville Amplify conference back in March,” she said. “I got the opportunity to meet a lot of our partners at that forum, and I was able to get a debrief after the forum with many of those partners. I’ve since met every week with multiple partners. The one word I would use is ‘opportunity’. “In every conversation I’ve had with everyone, [they told me] the same: we’re seeing opportunity and growth,” said Patterson. “I’m not sensing downturn.”