Okta progressing with partner-first strategy

Okta is looking to continue its channel push into next year after going all-in on partners earlier this autumn.

The secure identity player announced it was pursuing a partner-first strategy as it transitioned to be a channel-driven company just a few months ago.

Helping drive that strategy is James Bradley, vice-president of partners and alliances at Okta. Bradley has been with Okta for 18 months, coming in with a brief to increase the vendor’s channel business.

“The reason I joined was because there’s this ambition to really grow the business in a different way through partners,” he said. “That’s exactly the journey that we’re on.

“I’m seeing our partners grow faster than they’ve ever grown before, and first and foremost, that’s what we are focused on as a partner organisation, and that’s what’s happening,” said Bradley. “What’s driving that is there is an overwhelming amount of complexity within our end customers, just everything they’re expected to do.

“They don’t need just one big partner that does it, or they need lots of partners that do lots of things because of that [need for] specialisation,” he said.

A part of that process has been to establish a strong ecosystem that can support the different types of partners, resellers, systems integrators and distributors, and encourage greater collaboration.