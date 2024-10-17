Okta bolsters support to drive partner-first strategy

Okta has announced that it is going all in with partners and looking to work more closely with the channel to drive its growth.

The security specialist has shared details of its partner-first strategy at a time when customer demand for threat detection and prevention solutions is continuing to rise.

Identity-based attacks have become one of the main methods used by criminals, with 80% of attacks involving compromised details. Okta views its offering as one able to counter the growing threats faced by customers.

To support its partner-first push, the vendor is rolling out increased support, growing ecosystem opportunities and promoting excellence across its channel base.

The firm has cut the ribbon on a digital partner community that is a hub where partners can access resources that will support growth, including education, self-service marketing and project submission capabilities.

Okta is also pointing its channel to the efforts it has made to broaden its ecosystem and spark fresh cross-selling opportunities.

The firm has integrated its technology with Zscaler, Google Chrome Enterprise, Cerby and TechJutsu to create a range of market opportunities for its partner base.

Jon Addison, chief revenue officer at Okta, said that it viewed the channel as a route to growth and was backing partners: “Our partner ecosystem isn’t just an extension of our sales team – it’s a vital component of our growth and innovation strategy. We’re building a powerful ecosystem of the world’s foremost secure identity experts and application developers to free everyone to use any technology.”

Bill Hustad, senior vice-president, partner and alliances at Okta, said that the vendor was in it for the long term and recognised that it would need to make efforts to support partners on an ongoing basis.

“We’re on a multi-year journey to become a world-class, partner-first company. We realise that embedding partners into the fabric of your company doesn’t happen overnight,” he said. “We’re committed to evolving our go-to-market motion, co-investing across the ecosystem and elevating the partner experience.”

There has been an increasing movement across the industry to recognise the growth potential that can be unlocked by the channel. At last week’s Canalys Channel Forum, the analyst house underlined that 73% of all IT investments go via a partner, with the level at more than 90% when it comes to security.