Okta targeting channel growth as it heads into Q4

Okta is looking to grow its channel in the remaining months of 2024 as the identity and access management specialist encourages its partners to be trusted advisers for users struggling with compliance and data protection.

The vendor is operating in a market that has seen growth throughout the year, with security a continuing top customer concern, and is expecting to build on that momentum in Q4.

“In the second half of the year, Okta’s partner programme is set for significant growth. Our commitment to partners is stronger than ever, with a strategic shift recognising their crucial role in all business functions,” said Karin Pike, director of regional partners for Northern Europe at Okta.

“EMEA and markets such as the UK, France and Germany are key growth areas, demanding localised expertise that vendors can provide through strong partnerships as tailored strategies are required to address varying market maturity and technical needs. I also see a real opportunity for mid-market regional integrators and MSPs. By focusing here, partners can tap into growing a historically underserved market segment,” she added.

Pike said customers were looking for a channel partner that they could lean on and turn to in the face of increasing legislation and rising threats.

“Vendors are relying on partners more than ever to take them to their next stage of growth. Building a partner ecosystem around the core brand and product set is essential going into the later half of the year as customers in EMEA prefer a few trusted partners over numerous vendors.

“Given the size of the region as we move into H2 and the end of FY25, vendors will increasingly depend on partners to ensure that technology is faster, more efficient and reaches everyone,” she said.

Pike added that the introduction of more legislation, in the light of recent elections across Europe, would mean an increasing number of customers would be looking for support from partners: “With the proceeding changes in leadership, we are going to see AI and cyber security regulation to be put back under the spotlight with renewed energy. This creates both complexity and opportunity in the channel as partners look to balance a growing demand with increased regulatory scrutiny.”

Others in the security channel are also expecting the EU’s NIS2 security directive will have an impact on user activity in the next few months.

“Partners can also help their customers navigate and understand the EU’s NIS2 security directive and achieve readiness ahead of its implementation in October,” said Natalie Billingham, senior vice-president of sales and channels, and managing director for EMEA, at Akamai Technologies.

“Tapping into the directive’s need for businesses and organisations to take a zero-trust approach to security is a revenue opportunity for the channel as it helps customers reduce their compliance time by using fewer resources to achieve robust security across expanded networks and supply chains.”