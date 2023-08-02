anatoliy_gleb - stock.adobe.com
Solar panels help reduce energy burden at SCC datacentre
Channel player’s ambitions to meet net-zero goals bolstered by decision to use renewable energy at Birmingham site
SCC has installed solar panels at its CV1 datacentre in Birmingham, as it continues to take steps to improve its sustainability position.
The channel player has been committed to moving towards net-zero, and has undertaken activities including planting tress to offset emissions over the course of the past couple of years.
The latest move is part of that ongoing ambition to decarbonise operations, with the firm working with renewable energy player Conrad Energy to install the panels.
The 737kWp roof-mounted solar-PV system will provide renewable energy to the datacentre, helping SCC reduce its demand from traditional power sources. The expectation is that the roof-mounted panels will create 130 tonnes of carbon savings in the first year.
Given surging costs and unpredictable rises, the solar energy will also help SCC reduce its exposure to some of the challenges that currently arise from relying on traditional sources.
“Using renewable energy to power our operations is an important step forward in our ongoing sustainability efforts,” said Paul Southall, head of sustainability and projects at SCC. “This development will not only benefit SCC, but also the environment and the wider community.
“Datacentres account for around 2% of all global carbon emissions. This landmark green energy project is the latest step in decarbonising our Group operations, demonstrating our commitment to a greener future and achieving net-zero by 2040. The project feeds directly into two of the UN Sustainable Development Goals, which we promote as a part of the United Nations Global Compact – the world’s largest corporate sustainability initiative.”
Parent firm
SCC’s parent, the Rigby Group, has already publicly stated it is aiming to meet a target of being net-zero by 2040.
The cost of energy remains high, and trying to alleviate those problems has continued to be a priority for the Prime Minister as he seeks support from traditional energy companies. The response so far this week has included announcements of more oil drilling in the North Sea and plans to reduce the time it takes to erect fresh power lines.
The call for a greater use of renewables is one that others across the industry have also taken on board, using alternative sources to try to alleviate rising costs and bolster sustainability efforts.
Iain Davidson, senior product manager at Wireless Logic, is keen to stress that the internet of things in energy infrastructure can be a benefit, and that more focus needs to be placed on renewables.
“As the government sets out its targets through improved energy efficiency and delivering new forms of power, the way we generate, store and distribute energy will have to be transformed to bolster energy security and transition to renewables and decentralised generation,” he said.
“Wind turbines, solar farms, hydro power plants, energy distribution capabilities, battery storage and even electric vehicle adoption will all form part of the transformation.”