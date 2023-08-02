Solar panels help reduce energy burden at SCC datacentre

SCC has installed solar panels at its CV1 datacentre in Birmingham, as it continues to take steps to improve its sustainability position.

The channel player has been committed to moving towards net-zero, and has undertaken activities including planting tress to offset emissions over the course of the past couple of years.

The latest move is part of that ongoing ambition to decarbonise operations, with the firm working with renewable energy player Conrad Energy to install the panels.

The 737kWp roof-mounted solar-PV system will provide renewable energy to the datacentre, helping SCC reduce its demand from traditional power sources. The expectation is that the roof-mounted panels will create 130 tonnes of carbon savings in the first year.

Given surging costs and unpredictable rises, the solar energy will also help SCC reduce its exposure to some of the challenges that currently arise from relying on traditional sources.

“Using renewable energy to power our operations is an important step forward in our ongoing sustainability efforts,” said Paul Southall, head of sustainability and projects at SCC. “This development will not only benefit SCC, but also the environment and the wider community.

“Datacentres account for around 2% of all global carbon emissions. This landmark green energy project is the latest step in decarbonising our Group operations, demonstrating our commitment to a greener future and achieving net-zero by 2040. The project feeds directly into two of the UN Sustainable Development Goals, which we promote as a part of the United Nations Global Compact – the world’s largest corporate sustainability initiative.”