Datacentres energy efficiency investment priorities in the race to net-zero

Energy efficiency trade-offs cannot be made between investing in renewables such as photovoltaic (PV) for lowering emissions and managing higher densities at rack level, meaning operators will be increasingly required to juggle multiple sustainability strategies.

Steve Campbell-Ferguson, global lead for design at NTT Global Data Centers, says investing more in renewables on its own will not mitigate any concurrent need to push rack densities or invest in more efficient cooling.

“The IT is, basically in my role, a big electric heater. And obviously, a more dense electric heater introduces other problems, but that’s it in terms of the link with solar,” Campbell-Ferguson points out.

Squaring the circle will continue to mean stepping back and looking at what is going on with power procurement, and further investment in other energy efficiency technology, such as liquid-cooled racks and whether immersive or direct to chip designs will typically be needed. This is especially since liquid cooling can benefit other ambitious projects later on, such as district heating.

Considerations multiply Bruno Berti, senior vice-president of global product management at NTT Global Data Centers, agrees that high-density heat exchange and advanced cooling will still be required for efficiencies and cost-effective moves, such as increasing ambient temperatures. For instance, while higher densities at the rack can need less space, more room is required for on-site solar, he points out. For multiple reasons, versus a larger direct spend on solar, NTT’s bigger focus is on developing its power procurement ecosystem to meet renewables demand. “[Increasing power demand] is really just causing us to accelerate buying of more of those renewable sources, because our commitment regardless is to be 100% renewable and help our clients get there because they’re demanding that as well,” Berti confirms. Helen Munroe, head of environment and sustainability at Pulsant, explains that roof PV can typically only provide “a tiny fraction” of the power needed by a datacentre: “For an existing building retrofit, energy produced is less than can be avoided through similar investments in energy efficiency works.” On-site power generation needs proximity to some kind of private wire arrangement, such as a solar or wind farm build that can connect directly. And achieving consumption of 24x7x365 carbon-free energy (CFE) can’t be done with PV alone – today, you’ll need to combine intermittent solar and wind, battery storage, and baseload CFE such as geothermal and nuclear. That’s why operators are looking so much at power purchase agreements (PPAs) to fund specific renewable developments across a region or even a country, says Munroe. “We are also seeing innovations such as ‘cool roof’ paints and radiative cooling panels that claim to save up to three times as much energy as solar panels generate for the same area,” she says. “On-roof PV can play a role, but a small one and currently not the most impactful.” Uptime Intelligence’s research director of sustainability, Jay Dietrich, tells Computer Weekly that Uptime itself does not have data on how much solar the datacentre industry consumes, yet research does suggest solar use is rising in the datacentre, with the cost of installed capacity per kilowatt (kW) falling through 2021-2022. Direct or financial PPAs are a popular way for datacentres to match electricity use with solar power to reduce their overall carbon footprint, instead of investing directly in solar, for a range of reasons. In fact, datacentres are currently among the biggest buyers of PPAs – despite rising demand and higher interest rates, he says. “[However] these arrangements vary widely, are often highly complex, and carry significant financial risks,” Dietrich warns. Adding solar panels to a datacentre rooftop will typically only cover 5-20% of the energy demand, and makes a building a lot heavier, increasing structural and fire risks. At the same time, power densities of solar are low and output intermittent, which means a “very large area of outdoor space” can be required for a practical, cost-effective deployment. Output ramps up from zero in the morning, and down to zero in the evening, and varies during the day due to cloud cover, smoke, or other factors – not forgetting that other “forces and factors” that can be specific to facilities, including market forces and supply chain issues. All of these have limited predictability and will typically limit the advantage from a given installation of any technological system or infrastructure.