Inside India’s datacentre boom

India’s datacentre market is expected to grow to $10.9bn by 2028, up 78.7% from $6.1bn in 2023, according to according to Mordor Intelligence.

The country is home to around 140 datacentres, and is expected to add some 40 more in the next few years, said Biswajeet Mahapatra, principal analyst at Forrester, who noted that investments from global hyperscalers, the increase in fibre coverage, 5G adoption and data localisation policies have been fuelling the growth of India’s datacentre industry.

“Companies, especially those in the financial and e-commerce sectors, are required to store customer data locally, necessitating the expansion of datacentre capabilities,” said Chandresh Dedhia, group chief information officer (CIO) of API Holdings, a digital healthcare platform.

Earlier this year, India’s Data Protection and Digital Privacy (DPDP) regulations that spell out new sovereignty and localisation imperatives for enterprises received the President’s assent, and will be implemented on a date to be decided by the central government. “DPDP regulation necessitates stringent data governance, demanding compliance with data handling practices and reinforcing cyber security measures. This often leads to infrastructure adjustments for enhanced data privacy,” said Dedhia, adding that international companies are also setting up or expanding their datacentres in India to comply with these regulations.

Local firms like NeevCloud, a cloud infrastructure service provider focused on artificial intelligence (AI) workloads, are expanding their datacentre footprint across the subcontinent as well. Currently operating in central India, it plans to set up datacentres in Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad and Noida by the end of 2025, according to its founder and CEO, Narendra Sen.

However, there’s room for more growth, as some industry watchers have contended. As India continues its digital revolution, the demand for data storage, processing and management is expected to further surge, said Naveen Vaidyanathan, director of CRISIL Ratings, an analytical company that provides ratings, research, and risk and policy advisory services.

“Data consumption, which is around 20GB per month per internet user, is expected to jump to about 45GB per month by 2027, with the number of users rising as well,” said Vaidyanathan. “While data demand is likely to surge, the datacentre penetration to absorb this remains low. India has over twice the number of active users than that of the US, and about 12 times that of UK, but datacentre capacity per one million internet users stands at 1.2, which is significantly lower than that of China (at 2.3) and the US (at 12.6). This should drive datacentre capacity additions by players.”