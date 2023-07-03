Driving synergies in digital healthcare

In 2018, Chandresh Dedhia took up the job as head of IT at Ascent, a distributor of pharma products, but little did he know his responsibilities would expand beyond what he had set out to do.

At Ascent, the seasoned IT leader had been standardising IT across all of its warehouses in India, enabling data-driven decision-making for business users and building a security-by-design culture, but his remit was expanded about two years later, when API Holdings was formed.

API Holdings is one of India’s largest digital healthcare platforms, whose founders were behind Ascent and other digital health offerings it developed or acquired over the years. These include PharmEasy, a consumer healthcare app; Thyrocare, a health diagnostics player; Retailio, an ordering platform for pharma retailers; Docon, an electronic health record system; and Aknamed, a hospital-focused supply chain platform.

The formation of API Holdings propelled Dedhia into the group chief information officer (CIO) role, overseeing technology strategy across a vast spectrum of digital healthcare. One of his mandates was to improve operational efficiency across the group through standardisation and greater use of automation.

Then, the Covid-19 pandemic hit, unexpectedly supercharging healthcare and pharma businesses all over the world, including those in India. “There was a lot of momentum,” said Dedhia. “What we did in six to seven years was suddenly happening in two years. It was the right time to drive scale and standardisation.”

He started by addressing challenges that had plagued the fragmented healthcare industry for years, with regional and local healthcare players typically operating in data silos. By building a common data lake and data warehouse, Dedhia said API Holdings has been able to improve margins and sales while meeting the demands of the market in a proactive way.

Besides the emphasis on data and synergy, Dedhia also created apps that addressed some pain-points of the business. A crowdsourcing app helped the company to acquire market data instead of relying on extrapolated data from research agencies. This helped the company to better understand overall market trends and needs – hence improving its time-to-market.