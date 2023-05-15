CW Innovation Awards: How open source mapping is bringing clean water to Andhra Pradesh

Providing access to safe drinking water in rural areas has been a big challenge for governments around the world, particularly in India, which has a large rural population.

In the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh, a project to digitise information on rural water supply (RWS) pipelines and implement a geographical information system (GIS) is seen as a big step towards delivering sustainable water supply and sanitation services.

Accordingly, both India’s federal and state governments are committed to achieving 100% coverage in the supply of safe drinking water in rural India.

But attaining this goal isn’t easy, as most communities in rural India depend on uncovered drinking water, which is unsafe for human consumption. There is also a huge gap between urban and rural areas in storing and maintaining good quality drinking water. This can lead to acute water stress, a situation where water scarcity occurs when demand for safe, usable water exceeds supply.

To address the challenge, the Andhra Pradesh Space Applications Centre (APSAC) created a digital infrastructure for sourcing data on water assets in collaboration with water resources department officials, and to make the data available on a GIS platform. Engineers can then use the data to analyse, plan, operate, optimise and maintain water pipelines.

The creation of this digital pipeline network is also in line with the federal government’s mandate, which stipulates that all existing water supply network plans should be in GIS format. The GIS data can then be uploaded to the federal government’s Gati Shakti portal and be used for nationwide planning, management and development of future water infrastructure.

To successfully guide this project, APSAC created a geospatial database of the pipeline network, which spans 140,000km across the state of Andhra Pradesh. Then, it geo-tagged all the water supply pipeline components, and provided a web service for operational and maintenance purposes. Finally, it integrated all the geospatial data with the Gati Shakti portal for infrastructure planning throughout India.

The fully funded project by the government of Andhra Pradesh took place between September 2022 and April 2023. The budget for the project was approximately $122,000. The entire RWS pipeline mapping was conceptualised by APSAC and implemented in collaboration with Indtrack Technology, a GIS technology supplier.

The main software development platform used was Java and Node.js, while the rest of the solution was developed using open source platforms, languages and databases.