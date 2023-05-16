CW Innovation Awards: Transdev Sydney Ferries taps 5G to improve public safety

With public safety a top priority, Transdev Sydney Ferries (TDSF) realised it had to move to a 5G network infrastructure that could better provide the capacity and speed it needed to act quickly.

The decision has enabled the Australian transport operator to shorten the time needed to analyse hours of video footage and resolve at least 70% of feedback within two business days.

The ability to do so is necessary, as TDSF moves 15.3 million passengers each year across more than 10 main routes and 38 wharves. Running since 2012, it operates Sydney’s ferry network comprising nine classes of vessels.

Under its contract terms with Transport for New South Wales (TfNSW), TDSF must provide high-availability CCTV and emergency help point services. New vessels also must have more CCTV cameras onboard, with access to real-time video footage made available to authorised personnel and New South Wales Police.

With 791 CCTV cameras spread across its entire fleet, there is visual coverage of nearly all parts of the vessel where passengers have access and areas critical to ferry operations. There are no cameras in specific locations, such as toilets, and some older vessels that are slated for upgrading works.

About 40% of customers each year are tourists, so a significant number of people onboard are likely to be unfamiliar with their surroundings and not necessarily as accustomed to water as Australians. This underscores the need to monitor vessels, so the well-being of both customers and staff can be safeguarded.

As ensuring public safety is the number one priority, TDSF must maintain continuous connectivity with its vessels, regardless of rough external conditions, and monitor high-resolution CCTV footage in real time. This will further help protect its assets.

It soon became clear it could no longer deliver this efficiently on the existing 4G cellular broadband solution. The network was unable to facilitate fast data downloads or provide the level of video clarity needed to assist police and ensure public safety.

The lag in download and poor footage further hampered TDSF’s ability to carry out safety operations, such as live investigative and assistive responses from centralised operating centres. These tasks are essential to support emergency services.

Access to clear video footage offers more reliable information and details, enabling more effective investigation of customer feedback, including complaints.

TDSF knew it had to transition to 5G to confidently stream high-definition CCTV footage and cut the time and resources its tech team would have to spend on troubleshooting.