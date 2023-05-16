CW Innovation Awards: Zuellig Pharma dispenses healthcare insights with data platform

When Zuellig Pharma saw the lack of advanced analytics and trusted data platforms in the healthcare sector, it built an offering it believes can plug the gaps and help pharmaceutical companies enhance customer engagement.

Called business intelligence as a service (BIaaS), the platform has already helped one organisation better understand user behaviour and gain customer loyalty.

A major pharmaceutical company from Taiwan, the client leveraged the platform for actional insights that improved its service delivery. For instance, it churned diagnostics insights on how diabetes products were prescribed and for what diagnoses.

It also generated data on how frequently patients looked for treatment and when they would switch between types of drugs.

These insights helped determine what most Type 2 diabetes patients required in terms of treatment. The Taiwanese pharmaceutical company was able to better understand patient behaviour and roll out the appropriate customer engagement strategy to increase brand loyalty.

The data insights were generated based on Zuellig’s own datasets, its data partners’ prescription data and publicly available data on diabetes. These comprised, among others, curated prescriptions and data from Zuellig’s activities, including data from manufacturing plants and healthcare organisations.

With this layered and diverse data approach, the Taiwanese pharmaceutical client was able to increase client loyalty by 60%, as well as reduce the number of customers switching away from the client’s drugs by 29%. Some 54% of its big customer accounts also expanded their share with the company. These figures were recorded in March 2022.