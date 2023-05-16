APAC digital leaders score wins in innovation awards

From implementing blockchain technology to improve the traceability of its products, to deploying drones to monitor the health of its crops, Mondelez has been firing on all cylinders to drive innovation across its business.

The company behind Oreo biscuits and Cadbury chocolates was recognised at this year’s Computer Weekly Innovation Awards APAC for its bold programme – Innovations @ Mondelez – to tap new and emerging technologies for tangible business benefits.

Besides Mondelez, other digital trailblazers across the region were also recognised for their efforts to improve operational efficiencies, customer experience and public safety, and in one instance, to deliver clean drinking water to rural communities.

Over the course of four weeks, organisations from Australia, India, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore and other countries nominated some 30 projects, which were shortlisted by a panel of judges comprising IT leaders and industry analysts.

Each project was assessed based on its business impact and value, innovation in solving a business problem and change management, which is instrumental to the success of any digital transformation initiative.

During a BrightTalk webinar, IT and business executives from across the region tuned in to learn about the winning projects and the outcomes that were achieved. Here are the winning entries:

Project of the Year and Manufacturing Winner: Mondelez The company behind Oreo biscuits is tapping low-code and no-code development, drones and blockchain, among other emerging technologies, to drive innovation and improve efficiency.

Healthcare Winner: Zuellig Pharma The regional pharmaceutical giant’s business-intelligence-as-a-service offering is touted to plug data gaps and has helped one pharmaceutical client improve customer loyalty.

Public Sector Winner: Andhra Pradesh Space Applications Centre The state government of Andhra Pradesh has digitised information on water supply pipelines and implemented a geographical information system to help deliver clean drinking water to rural communities.

Telecommunications Winner: SensorFlow Smart building management specialist SensorFlow re-architected its entire platform to reduce cost, complexity and implement a real-time business intelligence dashboard for its customers.

Financial Services Winner: DBS Bank DBS Bank’s Technology Marketplace portal has enabled the bank to speed up provisioning of infrastructure and applications through automation and improve developer productivity.