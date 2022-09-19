How Mondelez is driving change with tech

At Mondelez, one of the world’s largest snacks companies, tapping emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), data analytics and robotics has enabled it to improve product recommendations, increase sales, facilitate business planning and even monitor the health of cocoa trees.

Take product recommendations. The company’s sales teams now use a sales automation platform to recommend products that a retailer could offer on its shelves based on historical sales data, including what sells more in a particular neighbourhood.

“It’s no secret that sales reps will take an order based on the history of what they’ve been selling to a store and their relationship with the shopkeeper,” said Sanjay Gurbuxani, vice-president for Mondelez Digital Services.

“What we’ve done is to bring in AI and look at historical data of what that store has been buying and what other stores are also buying in that neighbourhood,” he added. “So, now when our salespeople walk into the store, they will see suggested orders.”

Gurbuxani said the platform, which was first rolled out in India and is being expanded to other markets, has not only increased sales but also expanded the range of Mondelez products carried by each store. At the same time, the company has uplifted the digital capabilities of its sales teams through training on data analytics and AI.

In many ways, Mondelez’s sales automation platform is the epitome of its efforts to harness emerging technologies to drive change. The company has established six centres of excellence, each focused on key technologies like extended reality, blockchain, natural language processing, drones, computer vision and low-code/no-code development.

“We’re trying to disrupt old ways of doing things and inspire leaders and employees in the company to adopt these ‘new age’ technologies and drive them forward,” Gurbuxani said.

The fervour with which digital transformation is taking place at Mondelez has rubbed off on employees outside technology teams, too. Empowered with low-code/no-code development tools like Microsoft Power Apps and Quickbase, business teams can now become citizen developers and build their own applications to facilitate approval workflows, for example.

“In a few weeks, a team is going to a plant in Indonesia, and we’re going to walk the entire plant and see what processes are still manual and if we can leverage low-code/no-code to fast-track, digitise and simplify some of the work that’s happening today on pen and paper,” Gurbuxani said.

In the Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa region, Mondelez has over 100 citizen developers who are already building their own applications. The company has established a framework to govern such applications, covering areas like data ingestion and integrations with other apps.

To prevent duplicate apps from being created, Gurbuxani said citizen developers are encouraged to go through an application library to check if the app they want to build already exists in one form or another. “Can you enhance something that's already built by someone else? Or do you really need to start from scratch?”