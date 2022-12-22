Top 10 India IT stories of 2022

With a vibrant economy and a dynamic workforce, India is a key source of IT talent for many of the world’s top companies.

Even as it grapples with brain drain and the challenges brought about by the pandemic, the country remains resilient in the face of current economic uncertainty, drawing investments from multinational and homegrown firms that see its untapped potential.

In this roundup, we recap the top 10 stories in India, including the digitisation work undertaken by global firms in the country, progress made by local enterprises in harnessing technology and how a female coder rose through the ranks in her software development career.

1. India ramps up on artificial intelligence amid talent and scalability challenges Indian organisations are speeding up deployments of artificial intelligence across multiple sectors, but legacy systems, siloed data and a shortage of AI-specific talent will stand in the way of greater adoption.

2. How Bosch is driving Industry 4.0 in India Bosch India is leveraging advanced analytics and artificial intelligence to detect manufacturing defects and plans to tap quantum computing for material simulation.

3. How Mondelez is driving change with tech From empowering citizen developers to deploying drones to monitor the health of cocoa trees, Mondelez has been firing on all cylinders to disrupt the old ways of doing things.

4. How Zscaler is cracking APAC’s cloud security market Zscaler’s head in Asia-Pacific and Japan talks up the company’s growth momentum in the region, and what it is doing to address areas where it can do better.

5. Plugging supply chain gaps StratMed’s Integer platform is facilitating data exchanges between healthcare providers and their suppliers to improve transparency in India’s healthcare supply chain.

6. When technology lets you sleep easy Indian mattress supplier Duroflex has taken a leaf out of mattress design in its technology implementation to double its growth in an industry dominated by unorganised players.

7. With Java 19, Oracle boosts developer productivity with an eye on the future Major features in Java 19 will make it easier for Java developers to build applications that interface with non-Java code, among other capabilities in the 10th edition of the platform’s six-month release cadence.

9. Apple to make iPhone 14 in India Tech giant Apple is ramping up iPhone production in India through contract manufacturer Foxconn, in a move that will benefit local consumers and the country’s burgeoning manufacturing industry.