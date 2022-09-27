CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
Making digital a key ingredient at Mondelez
In this week’s Computer Weekly, we talk to snack giant Mondelez, the owner of Cadbury, about how AI and data are transforming its business. SAP is increasing support costs for the first time in years – we assess the impact on customers. And a Ukrainian tech CEO tells us how his company kept going despite the Russian invasion. Read the issue now.
Features in this issue
How Mondelez is driving change with tech
From empowering citizen developers to deploying drones to monitor the health of cocoa trees, Mondelez has been firing on all cylinders to disrupt the old ways of doing things
SAP maintenance fee increase: What you need to know
SAP has written to its customers informing them of a price increase on annual maintenance fees. What are your options?
Interview: Keeping an IT business going during the Russian invasion
After heading home and discovering that his country had been invaded, Konstantin Klyagin was forced to make life-changing family and business decisions