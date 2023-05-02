Channel roundup: Who’s gone where?

May has arrived with a flurry of bank holidays and another batch of personnel moves across the industry. Senior positions across a wide spectrum of firms have been filled in the past week.

Gigamon: The observability player has appointed Mark Jow as EMEA sales engineering leader and technical evangelist. Jow has more than 30 years of industry experience, including spells at Oracle, EMC, Veritas and Commvault.

His priorities in the new role are to develop and support the sales engineering team at Gigamon, and to drive awareness for customers and partners on how deep observability can be an active enabler for delivering a zero-trust architecture, reducing cloud costs and infrastructure complexity while improving the overall security posture for their organisations.

STX Next: The Polish IT services player has decided Matthew Ziff is the right candidate to become its UK managing director. He will be responsible for growing the region and expanding the customer base. Ziff joined the firm last September, and has already been helping expand the firm’s UK presence.

“I am delighted to have the opportunity to raise STX Next’s profile in the UK market, and my early days in the job have already yielded some fantastic results,” he said. “STX Next has built a reputation for excellence in its native Poland, so I’m really excited to see what the coming months hold for the UK team as we continue our expansion. We’re confident that we can replicate the successes STX Next has already achieved elsewhere in Europe.”

ServiceNow: The digital workflow player has shuffled its senior management pack, with EMEA president Ulrik Nehammer taking on the expanded role of international chairman. The current vice-president for EMEA South, Cathy Mauzaize, is promoted to president of EMEA, and Fabio Spoletini joins to replace her.

“To support customers on their path to profit and growth, a deep understanding of their challenges and needs is essential,” said Nehammer. “I am looking forward to bringing my C-suite experience and customer perspective to the global team and accelerating our international growth.”