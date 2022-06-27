Channel roundup: Who’s gone where?

A busy last seven days has seen several experienced personnel decide to start a fresh chapter with new employers. For the channel, there is a chance to benefit from some fresh energy in senior positions at some vendors with whom they might already have established deep relationships.

Imperva The security plater has decided the time is right to bring on board Andy Zollo as regional vice-president of EMEA. Zollo has a career that spans 25-plus years, with plenty of channel experience. He joins Imperva from Arcserve, where he was executive vice-president of worldwide sales. “Andy joins at a time when demand for our products continues at a phenomenal rate, and his experience positions him well to guide our customers and partners in driving their business forward,” said Imperva chief revenue officer Scott Lovett. “We are confident in our ability to accelerate our growth with enterprises, and will look to Andy to leverage the increased need for cyber security generated by shifts and opportunities in the market.”

Cradlepoint The firm has welcomed Sarah Ralston-Good to lead its Enterprise Elite Partners programme across the UK & Ireland. She comes with more than two decades of experience, including a stint as EMEA director of partner marketing and programmes with Juniper Networks. Darryl Brick, SVP channel EMEA at Cradlepoint, said: “We are delighted to welcome Sarah to the Cradlepoint team. As a veteran of the industry, she has a huge wealth of experience and relationships that will prove invaluable to our Cradlepoint channel partners, helping to create new relationships for them, and developing bespoke, strategic programmes to ensure they continue to offer the best services to the end clients, ensuring our channel programme remains an award-winning offering.”

Enreach for Service Provider The operation that is part of Enreach but focused on a specific part of the channel has appointed Iain Sinnott as Head of International Carrier Sales. He said that he had chosen to join the organisation because it had a strong portfolio, and added "“Enreach also has the right attitude towards working with carriers. We are not just selling technologies: we are sharing a strategy and need to work closely with each other to deliver products that end users will actually want to use. We also want to work more closely with the channel from pre-sale to point-of-sale and post-sale support.”

Aryaka The SD-WAN specialist has appointed Srini Addepalli as CTO with a brief to deepen cloud-based security and networking efforts. His CV stretches over 25 years and he has a depth of experience that the vendor was looking for. “Srini is an industry visionary with his recent work on cloud-native SASE and how the framework/platform can be realised for a truly integrated networking and security infrastructure, which makes him the ideal fit to help expand Aryaka’s profile,” said Renuka Nadkarni, chief product officer at Aryaka. “We are also struck by his ability to translate marketing requirements into product and engineering specifications. We look forward to Srini moving our technology and innovation to new heights.”