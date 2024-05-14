Cradlepoint enhances MSP programme

Cradlepoint has cut the ribbon on an MSP programme to support its ambitions to increase 5G enterprise spending.

The wireless networking player has rolled out updates to its MSP programme in the UK&I, with greater levels of support for those looking to sell 5G into the enterprise market.

The enhancements include a deliberate move to update benefits to align with the MSP approach, provide a simplified onboarding process and marketing support, and access to a specific price list that includes SKUs with pricing that will fit in with the managed services approach.

Cradlepoint has also developed an MSP Playbook to help MSPs identify how to putch the 5G opportunity and share use cases, best practices and training support.

Ross Hockey, director EMEA of managed service partners/solution service providers at Cradlepoint, said that it was keen to increase support for MSPs.

“We are ‘All channel, all the time’, meaning our partners are an extension of our company. As our channel programme has grown globally, we have listened and worked with our partners to evolve and enhance our programmes, including this very important step of supporting their managed service offerings,” he said.

He added that the firm was encouraging MSPs to pitch 5G because it would make a positive impact on their revenues.

“5G is an essential WAN infrastructure, and we are seeing firsthand how our partners are leveraging the technology to enable agile and secure connectivity for their customers while creating new market opportunities for their own business,” he said.

The firm has been able to share the experiences of a couple of MSPs that have already started to work with the programme, Jisc and Sky Business, and has been sharing their feedback.

Jisc and Sky Business have been working with Cradlepoint to push an education roaming (eduroam) service to off-campus sites through 4G and 5G cellular technology using mobile data backhaul.

“This programme strengthens Jisc’s managed solutions, allowing our customers to simplify processes, reduce costs and prioritise their core business activities,” said Simon Farr, director of innovation and IT at Jisc.

Hugo Mills, director of mid market and enterprise at Sky Business, said that the programme and support had helped it make deeper in-roads into the education sector.

“As we forge ahead in collaboration, we anticipate discovering even more new opportunities that can positively impact sectors beyond,” he added.