Nasuni cuts ribbon on enhance partner programme

Enterprise data platform player Nasuni has cut the ribbon on an enhanced partner programme that aims to provide more support to its channel.

The firm is introducing a programme with tiered structure and more resources to help partners tap into the hybrid cloud market. The programme is using two tiers – essential and advanced – that are based on capabilities and business success. The vendor is also rewarding partners for certifications, got-to-market strategies and software capabilities.

“We are fully committed to our partner-driven model as they are integral to our growth. This programme is built with them in mind,” said Matthew Grantham, head of worldwide partners at Nasuni. “The new tiering system and value-based incentives provide opportunities for partners of all sizes and capabilities to succeed alongside Nasuni.”

The firm is also refreshing its partner portal and adding more training and certification resources.

“As a partner-driven organisation, many of Nasuni’s solutions are channelled through our partners, ensuring they are at the centre of all sales engagements,” said Grantham. “The programme’s resale model is designed to be marketplace-friendly, supporting our partners as they navigate the growing demand for hybrid cloud solutions.”

Vendors continue to launch and enhance partner programmes to support existing partners and reach out to fresh segments. Last week, Mimecast was busy enhancing its partner offerings, with the security player launching its Partner ONE MSP Programme.

The firm’s partner platform has added more features, including API automation capabilities, integration with some third-party marketplaces, and bulk remediation and action capabilities, to make life easier for MSPs.

Features of the programme include performance-based incentives, support through the vendor’s Knowledge Hub and access to the firm’s wider partner community.

Training is also on offer, supporting a multi-tiered certification programme, and those signed up to the programme will have access to new products and bundles.

“In the face of a rapidly evolving cybersecurity landscape, choosing the right security partners is paramount for MSPs – and our revamped programme has been curated to support partners in all their needs,” said Stan de Boisset, senior vice-president of worldwide partners at Mimecast.

“MSPs will have the power to offer our best-in-class cyber security solutions to their customers while receiving unparalleled support in the form of training opportunities, 24/7 support team access and integration into the Mimecast community,” he added.

Elsewhere, data protection player Nakivo revealed its MSP partner programme had delivered results in the third quarter. The firm indicated a 33% increase in revenue from MSP partnerships and an 11% growth in its global customer base had been supported by its increased channel support.

During Q3, the vendor added 224 solution providers to its partner programme as it continued to expand its reach.

“Our 33% MSP revenue growth and expanding customer base reflect the reliability and value of our solutions,” said Bruce Talley, CEO of Nakivo. “As the threat landscape evolves, we are committed to providing our partners and customers with robust tools to protect their data and ensure resilience in a rapidly changing environment.”