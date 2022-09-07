Kaspersky enhances programme and Mimecast turns to Exclusive

Kaspersky has unveiled a range of enhancements to its channel partner programme to crank up its rebates and make it more supportive of managed service providers (MSPs).

The security player is pitching the changes as a positive for partners with more transparent and predictable rebates as a major plus factor. Increased training is also on offer, with more courses available to MSPs and partner technical experts, with 10 additional training centres being set up globally.

On the MSP front, there are higher rebates and the route through the tiers – from silver to gold to platinum – has been simplified.

The vendor has seen its channel sales increase since the pandemic as customers continue to reach out for more security products and services, and it is against that backdrop the programme enhancements have been made.

“With this update, we were keen to make the scheme of monetary benefits as simple as possible. If a partner sells something according to their priorities, we count it. Rewards should encourage existing partners to expand their sales focus and look more towards enterprise market, including products from the Optimum and Expert Security portfolios,” said Ivan Tolok, head of channel at Kaspersky.

“The benefits are also very attractive to new partners, as well as to MSPs in alignment with our strategic channel development priorities. We continue investing heavily in our channel and rely on our partners for Kaspersky’s business development,” he added.

Elsewhere in the security market, Mimecast has opted to work with Exclusive Networks to increase its channel support and exposure.

The relationship with the distributor will mean that more than 500 UK and Ireland resellers will move under the distributor and Exclusive will add a further 15 staff to support the vendor’s partners.

Tom Corrigan, director of distribution and systems integrators for Europe, the Middle East and Africa at Mimecast, said: “This partnership will make it easier for the channel community to do business with Mimecast by simplifying engagement and it will enhance their partnership journey from day one onboarding, through to technical and sales enablement, while at the same time activating additional resources, skills and services that extend our channel, drive demand and reach more customers that we can help work protected.”

Exclusive will be handling the vendor in the UK and Ireland, Middle East and Israel, with additional countries planned for later. Exclusive is putting muscle behind the partnership and the expectation is that once both organisations are up to speed and the additional headcount is delivering it will increase new business performance by 50% or more over the next two years and beyond.

From an Exclusive point of view, Matt Paynter, vendor alliances director at Exclusive Networks UK and Ireland, said it would be supporting a vendor that already had a positive reputation in the channel.

“Mimecast has a channel reputation that we really admire – partners speak so highly of their channel-first philosophy. Getting the results they have had to date is remarkable and we at Exclusive are very much looking forward to being part of the next phase of growth, driving more adoption of Mimecast as well as developing a more enabled channel to help companies work protected,” he said.