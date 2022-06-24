8x8 reaches out to Microsoft partners

Comms specialist 8x8 has cut the ribbon on a fresh partner programme and added particular support for Microsoft gold partners that are selling Teams.

The vendor has introduced its Elevate programme with three tiers – Peak, Apex and Summit – with the offer of incentives, support and training for those that sign up.

At the same time, the firm, which has been developing more support for Microsoft Teams environments, has followed that up with a formal programme that will support select gold partners that want to work with the vendor through the 8x8 Elevate Microsoft Partner Programme.

Speaking at a recent partner event, Keith Jackson, vp of international channels at 8x8, said the firm had listened to demands from the channel and had designed Elevate to meet those needs.

“This is what you have been asking for,” he said. “You wanted rebates, you wanted more focus from a marketing standpoint and you wanted more MDF, and this is what the Elevate programme brings to you.”

Jackson added that the firm’s channel, particularly in the UK, was in a strong position and was experiencing strong growth, with demand for contact centre-as-a-service continuing to rise.

He said 8x8 had been aggressively generating opportunities for partners with the launch of a campaign through distribution to encourage customers to move away from traditional handsets, and it had shown its determination to grow market share.

Jackson added that hybrid working trends, accelerated by the pandemic, were likely to remain and customer service was being driven into contact centres and handled via cloud-based tools.

The Microsoft programme also includes a number of carrots being dangled to encourage gold partners with Teams expertise to work with 8x8. Those that do will be given access to sell the vendor’s XT edition, get volume-based incentives and rebates, as well as access to executives at the vendor who can share insights on strategy and products.

One of the partners that has been selected to be part of that programme is CDW and Brian Campbell, its director, digital experience – collaboration and workspace, said the firm was looking to provide integrated solutions to customers.

“We are excited to be among the select partners for the exclusive 8x8 Elevate MP programme,” he said. “Offering 8x8 Voice for Microsoft Teams enables us to deliver even more value to our Teams customers, while the new partner programme provides the resources and benefits to maximise revenue opportunities.”