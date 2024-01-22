Upgraded Arabic large language model is twice as big

Just under three months since its first release of Jais, the consortium that released what it calls the world’s most powerful large language model (LLM) for Arabic has finished training a second version, which is more than twice as big. The first model was based on 13 billion parameters and is now referred to as Jais-13B; the second model uses 30 billion parameters and is called Jais-30B.

The consortium is made up of three partners: Core42, a subsidiary of G42 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE); Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI), a university based in the UAE offering graduate degrees in artificial intelligence (AI); and Cerebras, a California-based company that makes supercomputers specifically designed to speed the learning phase of AI models. The partners released the most recent model, Jais-30B, on 8 November 2023.

“Jais-13B was a prototype that allowed us to get feedback from users,” said Andrew Jackson, executive vice-president and chief artificial intelligence officer at Core42. “After its release, we heard from all the different types of organisations that make up the UAE, including the department of health, oil and gas companies, the national airline, banks, government ministries, and the national telco. They looked at the technology and told us what they wanted to use it for.

Some organisations said they wanted to run the language model on-premise, which would require an enormous amount of infrastructure, given how much processing is needed to run inference on a 30-billion-parameter LLM.

“Jais-13B was an experiment. We proved our case, and we got the feedback needed to drive a larger model. This is just the first release of our 30-billion-parameter model. We may have further releases down the line” Andrew Jackson, Core42

But the partners found another approach that would allow them to accomplish the same thing: enterprise application suppliers could integrate the model into their software, using application programming interfaces (APIs) to access the power of the large model.

“We discussed this with Microsoft,” said Jackson. “We’re now working with them to use our model for this region, with our technology natively loaded. We’re working on a whole bunch of use cases right now – everything from investment in finance to climate control. And we expect to close big deals on Jais [soon].”

Additionally, the partners have signed two memorandums of understanding with other organisations on the use of Jais. They expect to spend the first part of 2024 finalising deals and fine-tuning their models for enterprise use. Because the model is much bigger, it can do many more things with just a little tuning.