M247 enhances channel offering and looks to bolster London activity

Cloud player M247 has cut the ribbon on a relaunched partner programme designed to bolster the firm’s indirect focus in 2024.

The secondary ambition of the changes is to increase the number of London-based partners the firm drives business through.

The Manchester-based firm has improved the benefits available to those that sign up to work with the firm, with tiers based on a 50% split between growth and revenue contributions.

Those that rise up the tiers can unlock more benefits, including access to the My247 portal to tap into support, a partner dashboard, and the ability to get insights from cyber security audits and post-incident reports.

M247 is also starting a programme of exclusive partner events, including the Channel Lunch Club, to provide regional opportunities for networking and collaboration.

Specifically, when it comes to the capital, the firm has launched a London Loyalty promotion to tempt those that deliver new fibre line circuit installations with substantial rebates.

To be eligible for the promotion, customers must be based in London’s “FlexZone”, signed up, and connected to the fibre line circuits between now and the end of October.

“At M247, we believe that building great relationships is the key to our success, and our Channel Partner Programme is built on the foundational belief that we can succeed together with our partners,” said Estelle Cameron, sales director at M247.

“The programme unlocks the door for us to create tailor-made account development plans, enablement sessions and rebate programmes for our partners. And through promotional offers like our London Loyalty scheme, we can bring fantastic value to our list of channel partners. By understanding their individual needs, the programme allows us to collaborate closely with our partners to help drive their business forward.”

Elsewhere, Veeam has increased the educational support its partners can access through its university.

The firm is offering fresh technical training and accreditation programmes following its recent tie-up with Veeam-accredited service partner Tsunati.

“Knowledge is critical in a world where every organisation is facing cyber threats,” said Mike Blanchette, vice-president of global sales acceleration at Veeam.

“Cyber resilience is the marriage of the right technology to protect and recover your systems and data should the worst happen, with the skills and knowledge to configure, build and run that technology safely,” he added.

Tsunati has a background in delivering training and certifications around data protection, cloud and multi-tenant virtualisation.

“This partnership represents a synergy of our expertise in Solution Enablement Education and Veeam’s industry-leading data protection and ransomware recovery solutions. Together, we aim to empower professionals with the knowledge and skills required to navigate the evolving landscape of data security effectively,” said Stoney Hall, CEO of Tsunati.

Partners can access the latest technical training via the Veeam ProPartner portal.