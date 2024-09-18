Pressing need for post-PTSN plans remains despite delayed switch-off

Even though the public switched telephone network (PTSN) switch-off has been delayed, the channel is still being urged to talk to customers about their communication strategies.

The planned switch-off has been moved from December 2025 to January 2027, giving customers more time to plan and partners more time to advise them.

The delay is a sign that many businesses were not in a position to deal with the switch-off and had not planned for the migration to digital alternatives.

Geoff Campos, customer solutions architect at M247, said the need for action remained despite the delay.

“The two-year extension of the PSTN switch-off deadline gives businesses a bit more time to transition to internet-enabled networks. But this transition takes time and cannot wait until the last minute. The later a business postpones the shift, it runs the risk of not being ready on time, impacting key services and bringing about costly impacts,” he said.

Research carried out by M247 revealed most businesses expect it to take at least six months to migrate away from PSTN services.

“It’s crucial that early engagement with the transition process is initiated. Prior to the original 2025 deadline, our research also found that the vast majority of businesses (88%) still had analogue services reliant on the PSTN network, with a third (33%) having over 100 devices connected,” said Campos.

The channel should be sitting down with customers to evaluate what is connected to the PTSN and working out a migration strategy to alternatives.

“Many businesses have a number of mission-critical devices and services, such as alarm systems, CCTV and door entry systems, that reply on the PSTN. If they do not take the initiative to transition away from the network in time, they’re likely to experience widespread disruption,” said Campos.

He added that the fundamental reasons for the switch-off should provoke conversations, regardless of the delay to 2027.

“The primary reason why the PSTN is being switched off is due to the rising challenges and costs associated with maintaining and repairing the ageing network. According to research from Ofcom, there was a 20% increase in service incidents on the PSTN in 2023, leading to a 60% rise in service hours lost to customers,” said Campos.

“In today’s digital, hybrid workplaces, those who have moved away from the PSTN are already enjoying stronger, more resilient connectivity, as well as lower costs, through having connectivity and cloud all with one provider, and better remote collaboration through unified communications. In this sense, investing in digital connectivity can be viewed as a future-proofing exercise,” he added.

Others across the channel have voiced the same opinions, encouraging customers to keep the focus on their comms strategy even in the face of the extended deadline.

In a blog penned earlier this summer, Sonia Older, campaign manager at Focus Group – which hit the headlines earlier this week for the acquisition of comms specialist Silver lining – stressed that customers need to continue with migration efforts.

“The decision to delay the PSTN switch-off until January 2027 is a pragmatic one, reflecting the complexity and critical nature of the transition – particularly when it comes to considering vulnerable users. Ensuring technological readiness, consumer adaptation, service continuity, economic feasibility, and regulatory compliance are all vital to a successful switchover,” she stated.

“That said, it’s important to highlight that the PSTN switch-off is happening because the legacy technology is nearing the end of its serviceable life. Put simply, it is becoming unfit for purpose. The broadband industry is changing fast, and analogue services continue to be withdrawn from exchanges up and down the country. As such, businesses need to prepare for the switch-off to avoid service issues, delays and disruption further down the line,” she added.