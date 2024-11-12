CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
Access your Pro+ Content below.
Innovating with weather data at the Met Office
In this week’s Computer Weekly, we find out how the Met Office is using its vast stores of weather data to create innovative new products. Our latest buyer’s guide looks into identity and access management systems. And we examine the geopolitical threats that could curb the openness of open source. Read the issue now.
Features in this issue
-
Interview: Niall Robinson, head of product innovation, Met Office
Weather and climate data is hugely valuable to government and businesses – and the Met Office is finding ways to innovate with data to deliver improved products and services
-
IAM: Enterprises face a long, hard road to improve
Poor identity and access management puts enterprise data at risk, but the path to stronger IAM remains complex