Node4 and Air IT bolster position through acquisitions

Managed service provider Node4 has dipped back into the mergers and acquisition (M&A) market to add more risk assessment expertise to the business.

The move for ThreeTwoFour is the third deal the firm has sealed in the past 18 months as it continues to expand its services portfolio. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

ThreeTwoFour is a cyber security specialist, able to advise customers over strategy as well as delivering risk and control assessment and governance. The firm also has a track record providing M&A cyber due diligence, which will provide Node4 with another feather in its cap.

The plan is for ThreeTwoFour’s founder Alex Coburn, along with the leadership team, will remain with the business as it integrates with Node4. Long term, the acquired brand will act as the consultative arm of Node4’s security practice.

“The ThreeTwoFour team are highly experienced and skilled professionals with a strong leadership team and exceptional track record of success,” said Andy Gilbert, CEO and Founder of Node4. “The organisations are also a great cultural fit and together, we anticipate driving strong growth across our shared customer base and beyond.”

In response, Coburn, founder of ThreeTwoFour, said joining forces with Node4 would give the staff and customers greater opportunities: “By integrating our expertise and Node4’s existing services portfolio, we are confident that we can deliver market-leading security and risk solutions for enterprises and SMEs alike.”

Node4 seems to enjoy striking deals in July, having added Microsoft Azure skills with the addition of risual last year. The summer before, the firm was busy picking up Microsoft Dynamics 365 specialist TNP.

Elsewhere in the managed service world, serial acquirer Air IT has picked up Vital Technology Group in a move that will bolster its Microsoft skills.

The tie-up will help Air IT to cement its position as one of the leading Microsoft partners and will add more depth to its commitment to offer 24/7 customer support.

As a combined entity, the firms employ almost 500 people, operating out of eight regional UK offices and supporting more than 2,300 customers.

James Steventon, CEO at Air IT, said the firm had a similar approach to the market and areas of expertise: “With a strong focus on Microsoft cloud solutions, we’re looking forward to combining our joint knowledge, skills and experience to deliver even greater results for our valued clients.”

The view from Lee Evans and Alex Dawson, joint managing directors of Vital, was also positive about focusing on the fresh opportunities the tie-up would create.

“We’ve spent the past 15 years developing and growing Vital into a successful regional business with an enviable local reputation,” they said.

“By joining Air IT, we’ll not only be able to offer additional technical expertise, skillsets and capabilities, while continuing to deliver the highest levels of service to our clients, but will continue our journey of growth, establishing Air IT as the IT partner of choice for SMEs in Yorkshire and the North East region,” they added.