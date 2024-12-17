Exclusive Networks unifies security services

Exclusive Networks has brought its cyber security services under a single umbrella to make it easier for partners to identify and access its offerings.

The distributor has moved to set up Exclusive Global Solutions (XGS) to provide a single point of access for partners globally.

The channel player is providing a platform that will bring together the security services across the group, including Ignition Technology, Nuaware and NextGen, with plans to integrate future acquisitions.

XGS will bring together Exclusive’s technical experts and utilise the firm’s global logistics hubs to make it smoother for partners to gain access to deal management services, consultancy and post-sales services.

The platform will also provide access to training, with the distie able to support the likes of Fortinet, Palo Alto, Infoblox and F5 technologies.

“Service excellence is baked into our mission to help drive the transition to a totally trusted digital world, and our world-class services play a key role in this,” said Jesper Trolle, CEO at Exclusive Networks.

“Technology itself is never enough,” he added. “You also need expertise, skills and specialist resources to realise the true value of cyber security investments. XGS is designed for delivering service excellence to – and through – our partners, to their customers wherever they may be.”

Earning loyalty Trolle added that Exclusive Networks was competing against other channel players and recognised it needed to earn the loyalty of partners. “We offer a powerful genuine alternative to traditional services providers,” he said. “A true services-led cyber security distributor, Exclusive Networks isn’t just innovating, it’s revolutionising the cyber security services landscape.” Paul Eccleston, senior vice-president for EMEA at Exclusive Networks, added that there was pressure across the channel to improve levels of support. “Organisations are being continually challenged to evolve their cyber security posture, faced with increasing costs and complexity on the one hand, and the shortage of skills and capabilities on the other,” he said. “This presents a significant opportunity for channel partners to become the primary provider of cyber services to their customers,” said Eccleston. “With XGS, partners can address this growing opportunity, open up new revenue streams, create value and build long-term trust with their customers.”