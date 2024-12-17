lucadp - stock.adobe.com
Exclusive Networks unifies security services
Distributor brings together its consultancy, training and technical expertise under one roof to make life easier for partners, while Westcon-Comstor has rewarded a number of staff with senior promotions
Exclusive Networks has brought its cyber security services under a single umbrella to make it easier for partners to identify and access its offerings.
The distributor has moved to set up Exclusive Global Solutions (XGS) to provide a single point of access for partners globally.
The channel player is providing a platform that will bring together the security services across the group, including Ignition Technology, Nuaware and NextGen, with plans to integrate future acquisitions.
XGS will bring together Exclusive’s technical experts and utilise the firm’s global logistics hubs to make it smoother for partners to gain access to deal management services, consultancy and post-sales services.
The platform will also provide access to training, with the distie able to support the likes of Fortinet, Palo Alto, Infoblox and F5 technologies.
“Service excellence is baked into our mission to help drive the transition to a totally trusted digital world, and our world-class services play a key role in this,” said Jesper Trolle, CEO at Exclusive Networks.
“Technology itself is never enough,” he added. “You also need expertise, skills and specialist resources to realise the true value of cyber security investments. XGS is designed for delivering service excellence to – and through – our partners, to their customers wherever they may be.”
Earning loyalty
Trolle added that Exclusive Networks was competing against other channel players and recognised it needed to earn the loyalty of partners.
“We offer a powerful genuine alternative to traditional services providers,” he said. “A true services-led cyber security distributor, Exclusive Networks isn’t just innovating, it’s revolutionising the cyber security services landscape.”
Paul Eccleston, senior vice-president for EMEA at Exclusive Networks, added that there was pressure across the channel to improve levels of support.
“Organisations are being continually challenged to evolve their cyber security posture, faced with increasing costs and complexity on the one hand, and the shortage of skills and capabilities on the other,” he said.
“This presents a significant opportunity for channel partners to become the primary provider of cyber services to their customers,” said Eccleston. “With XGS, partners can address this growing opportunity, open up new revenue streams, create value and build long-term trust with their customers.”
Promotions
Elsewhere in the world of distribution, Westcon-Comstor has rounded off the year by announcing a series of promotions.
Russell Blackburn, who had been working on the Comstor side of the distributor’s business, is taking on a newly created position of senior vice-president of digital sales, with a brief to accelerate the adoption of the distie’s PartnerCentral marketplace.
In addition, Atul Damani has been promoted to the role of chief data officer, to help with the channel player’s data and AI strategy. Runa Macleod is starting a fresh chapter as senior vice-president of global marketing, and Daniel Hurel is now senior vice-president of Westcon EMEA cyber security and next-generation solutions.
“Atul, Daniel, Runa and Russell have decades of experience between them within our business, and their expertise will be critical as we look to leverage our leadership in data, digital and cyber security to maintain and accelerate our growth,” said David Grant, CEO at Westcon-Comstor.
“Relationships with our partners and vendors will remain crucial to our success, but increasingly these relationships will be enhanced through a solid data and digital foundation – hence our relentless focus and continued investment in these capabilities,” he added.