CrowdStrike doubles down on Ireland

It’s been a busy few days for CrowdStrike, as the firm expands its distribution relationships and seals an acquisition to bolster its software-as-a-service (SaaS) security position.

Building on its existing relationship with Ignition Technology in the UK and Nordics, the vendor has given the distributor the nod to carry its Falcon platform to partners in Ireland.

The distie has shown it can sell and support the firm’s platform across other territories, and will be tasked with drumming up activity in Ireland.

“Innovative and driven partners like Ignition doubling down with CrowdStrike validates the Falcon platform’s market leadership in stopping breaches, yielding the outcome of accelerating business traction across regions and customer segments,” said Daniel Bernard, chief business officer at CrowdStrike.

“We’re proud of the momentum we’ve built with Ignition in key European markets, and look forward to bringing our cutting-edge technology to even more businesses in Ireland,” he said.

In response, Peter Ledger, CEO of Ignition Technology, said the decision to expand the relationship was a fairly simple one given its positive experiences in the UK and Nordics.

“Our service partners recognise the unmatched protection, cost savings and simplified cyber security that are hallmarks of CrowdStrike, while enabling us to cross-sell and drive new business opportunities with its breadth of best-in-class offerings across the Falcon platform,” he said.

Westcon-Comstor The Ignition move came just days after CrowdStrike had made similar moves to expand its Ireland coverage with Westcon-Comstor. The relationship between the two firms was similar, with the distributor already representing CrowdStrike across key markets in EMEA and APAC. John Nolan, UK and Ireland managing director of Westcon at Westcon-Comstor, was able to echo the reasons why the expansion would be a positive development. “This agreement is an acknowledgement of the success we have had in other markets in driving and scaling adoption of the CrowdStrike platform, and ultimately, it will help to protect organisations across Ireland to stay safe amid an ever-evolving cyber security threat landscape,” he said. Under the agreement, Ireland-based partners can take advantage of Westcon-Comstor’s 3D Lab to test use cases and integrations of CrowdStrike products with other vendors’ solutions.