Ignition, Westcon, TD Synnex and Exclusive bolster positions

Ahead of the busiest part of the year, distributors are striking relationships to make sure they have the right spread of options available for resellers.

The week has thrown up a number of examples of portfolio expansion, with Ignition Technology and Westcon-Comstor adding vendors and TD Synnex increasing its support for NetApp.

At Ignition, the focus is on adding more network detection and response (NDR) capabilities with the signing of ExtraHop.

The NDR market is in growth, and Ignition will be tasked with growing the vendor’s channel network and getting the technology into the hands of more partners.

“ExtraHop not only has a more feature-rich and consumable solution than others, but a sales and channel organisation that comes with years of experience and pedigree,” said Sean Remnant, chief strategy officer at Ignition Technology. “We’re really looking forward to working together and building go-to-market offerings and ecosystems. You can’t control what you can’t see, and ExtraHop gives partners and customers that visibility needed to differentiate and win in a highly competitive market.”

ExtraHop has been growing its channel, having launched a fresh partner programme earlier this year, and Tristan Elder, vice-president of EMEA partnerships at ExtraHop, said it was crucial customers were able to protect their networks.

“Today, even the smallest cyber security incident or network outage can seriously impact an organisation’s operations, resulting in lost time, productivity and business,” he said. “Expanding our relationship with Exclusive Networks to include Ignition will further help us extend the power of the network to reduce cyber risk and build business resilience throughout the UK.”

Machine identity management Adding more security options was also the theme at Westcon-Comstor, which has signed automated machine identity management (MIM) and application infrastructure security player AppViewX. Westcon will be handling the vendor in the UK, Benelux and DACH, taking the product out to partners keen to solve some of the security challenges caused by an increasingly complex application delivery infrastructure. AppViewX partners with fellow Westcon vendor F5, and the distributor will be leveraging that connection. “This exciting partnership enables us to unleash the combined power and synergy of AppViewX and F5 for the benefit of partners and end-users in key markets,” said Daniel Hurel, senior vice-president of EMEA cyber security and next-generation solutions at Westcon-Comstor. “By seamlessly integrating cutting-edge automation and orchestration capabilities with robust application delivery solutions, and driving adoption through education, enablement and other value-added services, we will create new opportunities while driving partner success and enhanced crypto agility,” he added.