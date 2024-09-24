Westcon-Comstor extends Tech Xpert

Westcon-Comstor has revealed its Tech Xpert community has reached 3,000 members, and indicated it’s expanding the operation.

The distie cut the ribbon on the peer-to-peer community that aims to share best practices and tips between technical security and networking channel experts back in 2019, and has been growing the number of territories it covers.

The offering was rolled out across EMEA in 2022, and the channel player has seen interaction and memberships rise in the past couple of years.

Given the positive experiences in EMEA, the firm is now extending the community to cover partners in the Asia-Pacific region.

Daniel Hurel, senior vice-president of EMEA cyber security and next-generation solutions at Westcon-Comstor, said there was a great benefit to bringing together partners, its distribution experts and vendors.

“Tech Xpert members gain exclusive access to our 3D Lab, which lets partners and their customers test multi-vendor cyber security solutions and use cases in a secure cloud environment within 48 hours of request,” he said. “This, coupled with the recent introduction of our interactive Tech ConneX platform, is driving strong Tech Xpert momentum and growth. We fully expect this to continue in EMEA and be replicated in Asia-Pacific.”

Humberto Gonzalez, technical consultant at Axians Spain and a Tech Xpert member, shared his experience, revealing it had improved his levels of expertise. “The comprehensive support and access to peer-to-peer learning has not only expanded my personal capabilities, but also given our company a competitive edge in the market,” he said.