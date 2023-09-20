Exclusive Networks confirms Eccleston in EMEA role

Exclusive Networks has solidified its EMEA team after formalising Paul Eccleston’s role as sales leader for the region.

Eccleston, who has also been UK and Ireland managing director since last September, was given interim responsibility for the EMEA region at the start of the year, and has shown in the last nine months he can make an impact in the region.

Recent H1 numbers showed that gross sales in EMEA were up by 19% year on year to €1,822m. Profitability also had a decent climb, with Adjusted EBIT rising to €89m, up 27% compared with H1 ’22. As of the end of June, EMEA accounted for 78% of Exclusive’s global sales.

Numbers like those have helped make the case for keeping Eccleston in the position a straightforward one, and he has now been confirmed as senior vice-president for EMEA. He will also continue to hold the UK and Ireland managing director position.

“Paul has made a significant contribution to the business since he joined last year, and I am delighted he has now taken up the role of senior vice-president of EMEA,” said Jesper Trolle, CEO of Exclusive Networks. “He’s a highly accomplished and entrepreneurial business leader with a proven track record in growing and scaling channel organisations, especially in the areas of cyber security, enterprise software, SaaS [software as a service] and cloud technologies.”

Eccleston said the distribution had the advantage of operating in the security market, where there continued to be opportunities for growth across EMEA.

“Cyber security continues to be both highly resilient as a sector and hugely relevant to the market as organisations face rising cyber threats, tougher legislation and increased technical complexity,” he said. “Our mission is to be the best partner we can be, whether upstream to vendors or downstream to channels, we are committed to delivering service excellence, creating value and achieving sustained growth.”