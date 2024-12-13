Laurent - stock.adobe.com
TD Synnex UK&I managing director: AI set to grow in 2025
This might not have quite been the year the industry was expecting, but there are reasons to believe markets will improve
At this time of year, the focus falls onto what lies ahead, and what lessons can be learned from 2024. There are reasons why customers need to continue investing in technology, but working out the timing of those investments has been a challenge this year.
There has been growth, but it’s been hard-earned, and some of the expectations of a strengthening market have had to be pushed back to 2025.
That has posed some challenges for channel leaders, but there is optimism that the year ahead will be stronger and the opportunities for the channel will widen.
One of those charged with navigating a significant channel business is David Watts, managing director for UK and Ireland at TD Synnex. He’s pleased with the progress the business has made and is looking with cautious optimism at the year ahead.
“We’ve had a good year,” said Watts. “We’ve grown market share, which is really important. We’ve invested in our high-growth technologies that support things like cloud consumption, and billing continues to improve. The market’s just been slow in the background. I’m optimistic about next year.
“We have growth in every technology in our plan,” he said. “And I believe we will grow in every technology, but it will be the high-growth technologies that will be really forging ahead.
That customer slowness has been a feature of the year, with most channel players reporting “challenging” conditions as they shared financial results. “Part of my experience and analysis told me that for the second half of this year, the market was going to be strong, and it hasn’t,” he said.
Areas of growth
The market across a few technologies has been difficult as customers kept a close eye on their spending, but even then, there were areas that kept growing.
“Anything cloud-related, really, whether that’s kind of as-a-service models like GreenLake or anything transacting through the hyperscalers, security continues to be incredibly strong,” said Watts. “Another one that stands out, more in terms of activity than results, is AI [artificial intelligence].”
If 2024 has been a year of talking about AI, working out where it fits and makes an impact, then the next 12 months should see more deployments and adoption as customers roll out the technology.
The distributor generates its own market intelligence, and its annual Direction of technology report indicated that cloud, AI and security were all areas of growth.
“To deploy AI at all, there is a lot of work you have to do around security postures and where your data sits,” he added. “That’s before you even deploy a Copilot license, or before, if you’re in the enterprise, you start looking at what are the next style products.”
The distie cut the ribbon on an AI unit earlier this year to increase the dedicated support it could provide partners.
“A big part of our job is enabling the channel in all sorts of different ways,” said Watts. “There’s a lot of work going on, loads of interest, but resellers are not necessarily there yet in terms of their own preparedness, and the budgets aren’t necessarily there at end-user level. But I think 2025 will change that.”
Wide availability
When it comes to AI, TD Synnex has made sure it’s able to demonstrate to customers it has gained experience of using the available tools and has made Copilot available across its organisation.
“Our own experience has been good,” said Watts. “We were an early adoption partner with Microsoft before Copilot was released; we were utilising Copilot. We’ve just run out another load of licenses. It’s easier to go and talk about AI if you’ve actually utilised it yourselves. As an enterprise, we’ve learned an enormous amount from it.”
The channel player has been able to understand not just where the productivity benefits will come from, but also where some of the security risks emerge so it can advise partners on the best approaches to take to secure customers.
The other main feature of the year has been ongoing channel consolidation, which has impacted both resellers and distribution. “It’s one of the busiest times we’ve had for reseller consolidation, private equity investment in resellers and challenging in the makeup of distribution ownership that I can remember,” he said. “I think it must be the busiest year. Distribution it still very highly valued. It’s clear that analysts and investors see the value of it.
“The valuations are good because the analysts do go to that extra depth,” said Watts. “I think they see the value of partnership in complex technologies, and they understand the importance of platforms, and they understand the importance of the channel, and I think that gives distribution good valuations, and when companies are well valued, you get movements. We’re 50 years old as a business. Distribution continues to earn the right to exist and make a good living, which we only do if we add value.”
The foundations are in place for 2025 to be a better year. AI demand is rising, cloud spending continues, and the need for security is ever-present. Added to that, there are hopes of a PC refresh as Windows 10 support winds down.
Watts talks about “pushing harder next year” and continuing to make sure the distributor has invested in growth areas to take advantage of the upturn, whenever that comes.