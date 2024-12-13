TD Synnex UK&I managing director: AI set to grow in 2025

At this time of year, the focus falls onto what lies ahead, and what lessons can be learned from 2024. There are reasons why customers need to continue investing in technology, but working out the timing of those investments has been a challenge this year.

There has been growth, but it’s been hard-earned, and some of the expectations of a strengthening market have had to be pushed back to 2025.

That has posed some challenges for channel leaders, but there is optimism that the year ahead will be stronger and the opportunities for the channel will widen.

One of those charged with navigating a significant channel business is David Watts, managing director for UK and Ireland at TD Synnex. He’s pleased with the progress the business has made and is looking with cautious optimism at the year ahead.

“We’ve had a good year,” said Watts. “We’ve grown market share, which is really important. We’ve invested in our high-growth technologies that support things like cloud consumption, and billing continues to improve. The market’s just been slow in the background. I’m optimistic about next year.

“We have growth in every technology in our plan,” he said. “And I believe we will grow in every technology, but it will be the high-growth technologies that will be really forging ahead.

That customer slowness has been a feature of the year, with most channel players reporting “challenging” conditions as they shared financial results. “Part of my experience and analysis told me that for the second half of this year, the market was going to be strong, and it hasn’t,” he said.

Areas of growth The market across a few technologies has been difficult as customers kept a close eye on their spending, but even then, there were areas that kept growing. “Anything cloud-related, really, whether that’s kind of as-a-service models like GreenLake or anything transacting through the hyperscalers, security continues to be incredibly strong,” said Watts. “Another one that stands out, more in terms of activity than results, is AI [artificial intelligence].” If 2024 has been a year of talking about AI, working out where it fits and makes an impact, then the next 12 months should see more deployments and adoption as customers roll out the technology. The distributor generates its own market intelligence, and its annual Direction of technology report indicated that cloud, AI and security were all areas of growth. “To deploy AI at all, there is a lot of work you have to do around security postures and where your data sits,” he added. “That’s before you even deploy a Copilot license, or before, if you’re in the enterprise, you start looking at what are the next style products.” The distie cut the ribbon on an AI unit earlier this year to increase the dedicated support it could provide partners. “A big part of our job is enabling the channel in all sorts of different ways,” said Watts. “There’s a lot of work going on, loads of interest, but resellers are not necessarily there yet in terms of their own preparedness, and the budgets aren’t necessarily there at end-user level. But I think 2025 will change that.”