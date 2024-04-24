The keys to ESG success

How can channel partners achieve the collaboration and cooperation required for ESG success?

In the pantheon of three-letter acronyms, ESG fares pretty well. Admittedly, it’s not as well-established as the CIA, KGB, FBI or BBC, but it trips off the tongue smoothly enough. The other point to make is that it covers a lot of ground because the three words contained in that acronym – environmental, social and governance – can stretch quite widely. The question is, can the channel stretch to match them?

“The channel has an important part to play in helping organisations become more sustainable,” David Devine, partner programme manager at OVHcloud, told MicroScope last month. “Although sustainability is unlikely to replace cost or security as a critical priority in the coming years, it’s an increasingly integral part of the decision-making process.”

He’s not alone in this view. A recent report from Nebula Global Services states: “Pivotal in the technology supply chain, the channel’s role in helping the entire sector achieve ESG success cannot be overstated. End-users and vendors both rely on the channel as part of their own regulatory compliance for Scope 3, which involves monitoring and measuring a business’s entire supply chain.”

ESG requires collaborative effort Speaking to MicroScope, Nebula chief marketing officer Richard Eglon says: “E, S and G are the foundations of building any sustainable and successful business. As a result, the technology channel supply chain is only as strong as its weakest link in the chain, so it is imperative that firms that are more advanced on their ESG journey work more collaboratively to provide cooperation, guidance and support to those that need it the most in order to raise the standard across the overall partner ecosystem.” Nick Bannister, vice-president of sales for Arrow’s enterprise computing solutions business in the UK, Ireland, central and eastern Europe, and Australia and New Zealand, agrees that sustainability and the drive to minimise carbon footprint are increasingly important to the channel. “As more customers look to decarbonise their often complex supply chains, sustainability is becoming an expectation,” he says. Bannister believes collaboration across the entire ecosystem should be multi-faceted. “Channel partners can draw on the practices of their vendor and distributor partners to support their own,” he says, citing the example of Arrow’s dashboard in its cloud delivery and management platform, ArrowSphere Cloud, that provides the data required to make strategic recommendations around cloud usage as well as validate regulatory compliance. “This allows our channel partners to assess the carbon impact of their customers, and gives a snapshot of carbon emissions now and trends over time,” he adds. David Watts, senior vice-president and regional managing director for the UK and Ireland at TD Synnex, stresses there is still “a lot of work to do in creating an IT supply chain that is wholly sustainable and achieves net zero on Scope 3 of the GHG Protocol”. While channel partners need to work together more, “the first steps almost certainly need to be taken by the leading players in our industry and we are making a concerted effort to move towards net zero as quickly as we can”. He says TD Synnex is “getting much closer” on Scope 1 and 2, but admits “Scope 3 is a much greater challenge as that means reducing the carbon impact of both upstream and downstream supply chains. We have been talking to our courier partners for some time about making deliveries greener and we’re making solid progress there”. The upstream supply side “is extremely complex and a much bigger challenge that applies not only to our industry, but to every sector in which goods are brought into the UK and Ireland, and then moved between different locations, before they are finally delivered to the customer”. Watts says there’s a need not just for collaboration between IT vendors and channel companies, but also between couriers and shipping companies and all the industries they serve. “As an industry, we can and must continue to seek out and adopt greener ways to move products around and work together to push for change in the supply chain,” he adds. Mark McLardie, head of ESG at Westcon-Comstor, agrees. “Collaboration throughout the supply chain, from vendors to distributors and partners, is key if we are to create a more sustainable channel,” he says. Like Watts, McLardie believes it’s most critical when it comes to Scope 3 emissions. “As a distributor, the nature of our business model and our position at the heart of the channel – connecting vendors with partners – means there is a need to take a highly collaborative approach when it comes to Scope 3 emissions.” He says more than 99% of Westcon-Comstor’s overall emissions are within its supply chain, making its Scope 3 reduction targets especially important. “That’s why we’ve made these categories a top priority for emission-reduction initiatives, setting a goal of reducing Scope 3 emissions by 25% by FY30,” he adds. The distributor has established a target to ensure 80% of its suppliers have set science-based targets by 2025. As of the end of its financial year 2023, 54.5% had committed to set targets. “When we talk about cooperation and collaboration, I think data has to be the foundation on which everything else is built,” says McLardie, “which is why we’ve put it at the heart of our own ESG and sustainability strategy. So for me, the building blocks for a more sustainable channel – and one that advances ESG in the technology supply chain – can be summed up in three words: openness, sharing and data.” The building blocks for a more sustainable channel – and one that advances ESG in the technology supply chain – can be summed up in three words: openness, sharing and data Mark McLardie, Westcon-Comstor

Building trust According to Geoff Greenlaw, vice-president for partners, EMEA and LatAm at Pure Storage, “now more than ever, there’s an opportunity for channel partners to play a key role in ESG and sustainability efforts, by leveraging their relationships as trusted advisors to their customers”. He claims that more and more channel partners have a sustainability division within their business, adding that “channel partners are ideally placed to help educate customers on what technologies will make a meaningful impact on their carbon emissions, help them cut through the greenwashing of inefficient solutions, and even persuade relevant stakeholders within the business by presenting key data”. Simon Yeoman, CEO of Fasthosts, believes honesty is the key. “If the channel is to be successful in its ESG efforts, we all need to be honest about our goals, how we’re trying to meet them, and how far we’ve come,” he says. “Only by sharing openly can we really work together to make a difference for our planet. It’s about trust and the willingness to collaborate, and we’re already seeing good movement in this direction.” He states that Fasthosts is not keeping secrets about its move to 100% renewable energy and its efforts to reduce energy use onsite, like powering our datacentres with solar energy. “We’re inviting our partners to join us in these green practices, aiming to get everyone on the same page about being more sustainable,” he says. Laura Martin, EMEA customer success director at Conga, agrees that honesty is paramount. “The channel’s ESG success depends on honesty and integrity. Regardless of whether they are upstream or downstream within the supply chain, partners will need to be more honest and transparent with one another. Companies will need to disclose the information and encourage their partners to do the same,” she says.