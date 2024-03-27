TD Synnex expects improving market through 2024

TD Synnex has shared its Q1 numbers, with tough market conditions taking a toll on its performance.

Revenues of $14bn were within the firm’s expected range, but year-on-year declined by 7.6%. Gross profits held firm, and net income of $172m represented a 3.1% improvement.

From a European perspective, the three months ended 29 February saw the distributor deliver revenues of $5.1bn, a 7.3% decline from $5.5bn. Operating income was $108m, compared with $88m in the prior Q1.

“We generated strong results in our fiscal first quarter, driven by our expansive portfolio and an improving IT demand environment,” said Rich Hume, CEO of TD Synnex. “This resulted in record margins, EPS at the upper end of our expectations, healthy free cash flow and robust capital returned to shareholders.

“We are leveraging our strong relationships across the business partner ecosystem along with our robust core and strategic technology portfolios to accelerate growth for our partners, while continuing to produce strong returns for our shareholders,” he added.

In a results webcast, Hume provided more details to analysts of how the quarter had gone, and indicated that the channel player was looking to take advantage of improving market conditions. “Across the organisation, we are poised to capitalise on a stabilising demand environment for our core business while continuing to advance our strategy to expand our capabilities in strategic technology areas,” he said.

“Importantly, we believe that the IT spending environment will continue to improve throughout the year, and believe we will return to positive year-over-year gross billings growth next quarter, bolstered in part by the introduction and growth of infrastructure, components and services to support escalating AI [artificial intelligence]-enabled workloads and applications.”