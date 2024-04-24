TD Synnex launches group to focus on AI

Distribution giant TD Synnex has launched a group bringing together independent software vendors (ISVs), partners and vendors to identify how artificial intelligence (AI) can be of the most immediate benefit and to create new solutions.

The TD Synnex AI industry ecosystem, launched this week at IBM’s offices in London, assembled a group of people involved in pre-launch discussions for the community to discuss priorities and set an agenda for the first open meeting, planned for this summer.

The distributor already runs similar groups for healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, retail and distribution, along with two technology ecosystems that focus on cyber security and sustainability.

“Everyone is excited about AI and sees the potential to benefit,” commented Neil Cornish, business manager for industry ecosystems, UK, at TD Synnex. “But the question, perhaps, is how, exactly, a specific sector or organisation can harness the power of large language models to deliver those expected beneficial outcomes. That’s the fundamental question that our industry ecosystem community will seek to address.”

The aim of the group is to bring together businesses and individuals with different skills and resources who can help each other. They could have an interest in developing solutions, but little or no technical knowledge of AI, or they could be experts who can build systems but need help in applying their skills to real-world use cases.

“The whole idea is to identify how and where AI can be of the most immediate benefit – and to start putting all those different skills and capabilities together to create new solutions,” Cornish added.

The distributor also hopes the group will attract people from industry sectors where there is immediate potential to benefit from the deployment of AI.