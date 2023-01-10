TD Synnex and Arrow bolster security options

TD Synnex has cut the ribbon on its Cybersecurity Ecosystems initiative in a move designed to increase the interaction between digital security specialists.

The distributor is looking to increase communication between those with complimentary skills through the ecosystem to help partnerships and alliances form that will deliver wide-ranging solutions to customers.

Behind the launch, the firm will be leaning on its own security practice, sharing the educational tools and experiences it has picked up providing security as a service over the past few years.

The scheme has come out of a reralisation that there is a need for a more formal mechanism to link partners with different skills.

“There is a multiplicity of reseller businesses – solutions integrators, service providers and specialists in all the different areas of digital security. But few, if any, have all the knowledge and skills they need to offer a complete cybersecurity offering to their end user customers,” said Alison Nixon, security business unit director of TD Synnex, UK.

“In addition, cyber security skills can only be acquired at a huge premium right now. These are significant challenges for partners, and a good way of addressing that is through partnering.

“The Cybersecurity Ecosystems community will provide a valuable forum through which partners can explore new possibilities and the different pathways and options that we provide for them to develop their security and data protection business,” she added.

Neil Cornish, ecosystems business manager at TD Synnex, said that it had responded to feedback in the market and that the launch of an ecosystem covering security would meet a channel need. The distributor has run similar schemes elsewhere – in healthcare, for example – and saw this as another area that could benefit from that approach.

“That’s worked in other areas, and we believe it will also work in security. We’ve seen many new relationships formed through the interactions of the manufacturing, healthcare, and retail and distribution ecosystems. We’d expect to see similar results with cyber security. It’s one of the hottest areas of the market right now, but also fiendishly complex and difficult to navigate for partners. We can make it that a little bit easier for them through our ecosystems approach,” he said.

Elsewhere, Arrow Electronics has been actively bolstering its security options after being given the responsibility of bringing US native logging and security analytics platform player Devo to the UK market.

Gary Pelczar, vice-president of global alliances at Devo, said that it had chosen to work with the distie to get its technology in front of the UK channel.

“Arrow understands the importance of arming organisations with a comprehensive stack of security solutions that enables the SOC to focus on the most business-critical issues, and our relationship will help Devo reach more organisations in need of the next level in innovation,” he said.

In response, Nick Bannister, vice-president sales for Arrow’s enterprise computing solutions business in the UK and Ireland, said that it was adding an option that monitored real-time threats and focused on the detection of critical issues.

“As organisations face increasingly more security threats, Arrow aims to provide more customers with the best security solutions the market has to offer. The combination of such a comprehensive choice of solutions from Devo and the reach of Arrow provides the channel with a strong portfolio to help organisations proactively defend themselves from threat,” he said.