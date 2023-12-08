Arrow adds more XaaS support to cloud platform

Arrow Electronics has added more functionality to its cloud management platform to support more everything-as-a-service (XaaS) options.

The distributor has added more hybrid and multiload monitoring options to its ArrowSphere platform in response to market dynamics.

Partners are increasingly offering multicloud support to customers to ensure they can meet the demands of users that are operating across various flavours of public and private cloud.

In response, Arrow added updates that focus on sustainability, cost optimisation and security. The addition of the GreenOps, FinOps, and SecOps dashboards provides partners with an opportunity to increase visibility of key areas of concern for customers.

“As the market dynamics shift to XaaS, Arrow is launching new cloud assessment and management tools through a platform-driven experience on ArrowSphere to help channel partners scale XaaS in their customer accounts,” said Shannon McWilliams, global vice-president of ArrowSphere for Arrow’s enterprise computing solutions business.

“Our roadmap for ArrowSphere will continue to support our channel partners through business transformations, including economic, environmental, and security changes,” she added.

Eric Gourmelen, global vice-president and chief technology officer of cloud for Arrow’s enterprise computing solutions business, said the latest enhancements were part of an evolution of the platform as the distributor responded to the changing needs of partners.

“Over the last decade, ArrowSphere has evolved from a transactional platform to an automated platform that supports cloud business excellence,” he said.

“Our latest updates focus on simplifying and building transparency around managing costs, monitoring sustainability, and helping to ensure that end-user solutions are safeguarded against the ever-changing threat landscape,” he added.

Elsewhere in distribution, TD Synnex has been adding to its AI offerings after adding the Intel Geti software platform to its portfolio across Europe and the US. The Intel Geti platform helps to build computer vision models to help detect, classify and segment tasks.

The distie recently shared findings from its Direction of technology report, which showed the number of partners offering AI/ML solutions had increased 625% globally.

“Our enterprise and ISV partners are increasing their AI solution offerings and are looking for enablement and training tools to support that rapid growth and address the challenges that often come up. This vision AI platform fills a critical role in that process,” said Lisa McGarvey, vice-president of data, AI and IoT solutions for North America at TD Synnex.

“With the Intel Geti platform as part of our Destination AI programme, we are adding another innovative solution to the robust AI tools, enablement and services that we are providing for our partners,” she added.