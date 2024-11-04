Arrow amplifies cloud opportunities

Arrow Electronics has cut the ribbon on a programme designed to support partners looking to increase their cloud business.

The distributor’s Cloud Amplification Programme (CAP)in EMEA will provide the enablement tools to support accelerated cloud adoption, identify new revenue streams and improve the competitive position of those that go through the scheme.

The distie starts with an assessment of the current cloud position of a partner before making recommendations of where time should be spent to improve the proposition.

Arrow’s programme follows a five-stage process that starts with a capability assessment, followed by a persona creation, goal alignment and a personalised delivery plan.

Once the free assessment has been completed, Arrow will support those on the programme with “tailored assets” to provide personalised guidance and a promise of ongoing support from the distie’s cloud team.

CAP will bring a focus to cloud discussions that resellers might be looking to have with the distributor around public and hybrid environments.

The distributor has seen the numbers coming out from the likes of Gartner about the potential size of the cloud market and wants to ensure its partner base is able to take advantage of that growth.

“The cloud market continues to grow at an incredible pace. With projected global public cloud spending expected to exceed $1tn by 2027, cloud computing is predicted to become a business necessity by 2028,” said Marco D’Angelo, director of cloud in EMEA at Arrow’s enterprise computing solutions business.

“Arrow’s Cloud Amplification Programme helps ensure that channel partners have the tools and guidance they need to capitalise,” he added.

The distributor is not leaning on a specific vendor to drive the programme, making it possible for resellers to work with a variety of providers.

Partners can dig into the details of the programme via the distributor’s dedicated webpage and the firm’s cloud delivery and management platform called ArrowSphere Cloud.

Arrow has been keen to drive cloud growth across its partner base and was recognised for its efforts in the Context ChannelWatch Awards 2024.

Speaking after getting the award, Nick Bannister, president of EMEA and ANZ in Arrow’s enterprise computing solutions business, said that it had invested in a team to support cloud services and its ArrowSphere platform.

“Our focus has always been on delivering the right expertise, tools and solutions to help our channel partners grow their cloud business,” he said.

Howard Davies, Context CEO and co-founder, praised Arrow for its cloud commitment: “As cloud services continue to drive digital transformation globally, Arrow’s expertise has played a pivotal role in helping businesses navigate this evolution. Resellers have rightly acknowledged Arrow’s value in delivering innovative cloud solutions that foster growth and transformation.”