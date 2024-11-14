Arrow adds more AI capabilities to its cloud platform

The emergence of artificial intelligence (AI) has been an opportunity for some in the channel to use the technology to enhance their own operations.

Across all tiers of the channel there are signs that AI is being used to bolster efficiency, and provide partners and customers with an improved experience.

Arrow is the latest to go down that path, with the distributor enhancing the AI capabilities in its ArrowSphere cloud platform.

The channel player has been adding in AI tools where it can, introducing ArrowSphere Assistant back in March, as well as the option for partners to develop custom AI assistants that will help partners keep on top of their own data, workflows, content and vendor-specific data to identify and deliver increased efficiency, cost reductions and faster market entry.

The distributor has made efforts to ensure ArrowSphere AI includes hundreds of ready-to-use cases and prompts that will support partner customisation.

There will be tailored support covering the sales lifecycle, from marketing and sales enablement to business support and catalogues.

“ArrowSphere’s augmented generative AI tools will mark a shift in how our channel partners are able interact with their customers,” said Eric Gourmelen, vice-president and chief technology officer for global ArrowSphere Cloud and AI. “Channel partners can now use customised, persona-based AI assistants that work with their own data to deliver tailored information and solutions at an unprecedented speed.”