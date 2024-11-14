Prazis Images - stock.adobe.com
Arrow adds more AI capabilities to its cloud platform
Tools will enable the channel to develop customised support to drive efficiencies and sales
The emergence of artificial intelligence (AI) has been an opportunity for some in the channel to use the technology to enhance their own operations.
Across all tiers of the channel there are signs that AI is being used to bolster efficiency, and provide partners and customers with an improved experience.
Arrow is the latest to go down that path, with the distributor enhancing the AI capabilities in its ArrowSphere cloud platform.
The channel player has been adding in AI tools where it can, introducing ArrowSphere Assistant back in March, as well as the option for partners to develop custom AI assistants that will help partners keep on top of their own data, workflows, content and vendor-specific data to identify and deliver increased efficiency, cost reductions and faster market entry.
The distributor has made efforts to ensure ArrowSphere AI includes hundreds of ready-to-use cases and prompts that will support partner customisation.
There will be tailored support covering the sales lifecycle, from marketing and sales enablement to business support and catalogues.
“ArrowSphere’s augmented generative AI tools will mark a shift in how our channel partners are able interact with their customers,” said Eric Gourmelen, vice-president and chief technology officer for global ArrowSphere Cloud and AI. “Channel partners can now use customised, persona-based AI assistants that work with their own data to deliver tailored information and solutions at an unprecedented speed.”
Limited release
Arrow is making its AI capabilities available on a limited release to those in the channel that are ArrowSphere users.
The move to bolster AI support comes just a few days after Arrow cut the ribbon on a programme designed to support partners looking to increase their cloud business.
The distributor’s Cloud Amplification Programme in EMEA will provide the enablement tools to support accelerated cloud adoption, identify new revenue streams and improve the competitive position of those that go through the scheme.
Across the channel, there are increasing signs that AI is being used to improve partner experiences.
Speaking to MicroScope recently, Tom Henson, managing director at Emerge Digital, said there was an awareness across the industry of the potential of the technology.
“The channel has been very proactive in promoting, educating on, and now utilising and advocating for the use of AI,” he said. “It is widely acknowledged within the channel that AI is still in the early stages, but its true potential is rapidly being unlocked.”
Henson added that, to remain relevant, the channel must continue to listen to client needs and challenge vendors to provide effective solutions that address business challenges. “AI represents a significant new technological frontier, yet the process of integrating and leveraging it remains consistent with traditional technological adoptions,” he said.