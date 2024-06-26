Hume talks of ‘recovering market’ as TD Synnex shares Q2 numbers

TD Synnex has shared its Q2 numbers, just a few days after indicating its current CEO, Rich Hume, is heading into retirement in the autumn.

The distributor produced a set of results that were within forecasts, with revenues flat at $13.9bn, net income of $144m and non-GAAP net income of $237m for the three months ended 31 May.

Hume was able to use what are likely to be some of his last comments on a quarter performance as CEO to talk of continued expectations of a solid year.

“We continued to see an improving IT spending environment, with a return to year-over-year gross billings growth driven by strength in our core business across both Endpoint and Advanced Solutions, and mid-teens growth in Strategic Technologies,” he said. “We have returned over $500m to shareholders this fiscal year, and remain confident in our growth prospects for the second half amidst a recovering market backdrop.”

In terms of the European performance, the distie saw revenues dip slightly to $4.4bn from $4.5bn a year earlier. The firm stated that the move to represent more of its revenues on a net basis negatively impacted the yearly comparison by 2%.

Operating income was $34m, compared with $40m in the prior fiscal second quarter, and non-GAAP operating income was $81m, down from $87m.

The firm’s core market of the Americas also saw the same issues, with measuring revenues taking 5% off the comparisons with ’23, with Q2 delivering $8.6bn compared with $8.7bn. Operating income came in at $209m, compared with $187m a year earlier, and non-GAAP operating income was up at $285m from $262m.