Channel moves: Who’s gone where?

The past week has seen some senior appointments announced and the chance for some fresh leadership across the channel. The motivation for the personnel changes continues to be a desire to get the right candidates in place to support growth ambitions. The moves that caught the eye in the past working week include some at managed service and distribution levels of the channel.

Six Degrees The cloud services provider has decided Vince DeLuca is the ideal candidate to become its next CEO. The former Sapphire Systems boss will replace outgoing CEO Simon Crawley-Trice. DeLuca led Sapphire for three-and-a-half years, but also has time at Logicalis Group, Infocrossing, and Marconi on his CV. “Today, it’s more important than ever that businesses place digital transformation at the heart of their strategies. Optimised cloud services, intelligence-led security, and agile connectivity between workplaces and workspaces are no longer nice-to-haves – they are essential. With our expertise in secure cloud technology and our fantastic connectivity roots, Six Degrees has every right to be the go-to digital transformation partner for UK businesses,” he said.

TelcoSwitch The comms player has appointed David McKay as chief financial officer (CFO). He comes with bucketloads of experience, having started his career at BDO, before moving on to e-commerce SaaS provider Venda, which was later acquired by Oracle NetSuite, where he led finance activities across EMEA and APAC. Most recently, he spent five years as CFO/COO at Causeway one.network. “I’m delighted to join such an exciting and innovative software business,” said McKay. “TelcoSwitch serves an expanding set of markets across its channel and direct brands, with IP that sets it apart from the competition and to the benefit of our channel partners and end customers.”

CyXcel The security player has appointed Megha Kumar as partner. In her role, Kumar will lead CyXcel’s political risk consultancy service. She has a strong background in helping advise on issues of geopolitics, cyber security and risk. “Megha’s analytical expertise across industries and regions will support our clients looking to gain an edge in bolstering their resilience and long-term security. Her appointment is emblematic of CyXcel’s continuous commitment to meeting evolving global challenges and setting new standards in corporate intelligence and threat prevention, detection and resolution,” said Edward Lewis, CyXcel’s CEO and managing partner.