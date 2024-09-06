TD Synnex cuts emissions as green progress continues

TD Synnex has shared a progress report on its sustainability efforts, with the distributor cutting emissions as it increases its use of energy from renewable sources.

The distie shared its latest Corporate citizenship report to reveal steps it has taken to reduce its carbon footprint and stick to goals, publicly declaring to hit net zero across its supply chain by 2045.

The firm is on a mission to reduce Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 42% by FY2030. The distributor’s targets have been approved by the Science-Based Targets Initiative (SBTi).

The firm revealed that it had increased its use of energy from renewable sources and that had enabled it to reduce its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 30% in FY2023. Renewable energy now accounts for 31% of the firm’s total and the Hyve Solutions subsidiary managed to transition to using 100% renewable electricity at its three largest manufacturing sites.

“It’s exciting to reflect on a year of growth and corporate citizenship progress for TD Synnex amid rapid technological change. In addition to working with our partners, we engaged coworkers across business units and regions to further our environmental and social commitments throughout the past year,” said Patrick Zammit, CEO of TD Synnex.

The channel player has been putting a lot of effort into educating its workforce and sharing best practices with partners to increase the understanding and appreciation of sustainability initiatives.

The commitment to educating the supply chain was evident with the distributor operating its badge training programmes that identify those that have learnt about sustainability, circular economy and carbon issue. The report indicated that more than 700 sustainability badges have been issued to date, which helps get towards its goal of guiding 90% of suppliers and 58% of customers toward science-based targets by 2028.

“We believe in the power of every coworker at TD Synnex to lead positive change so we are invested in building a culture that fosters a sustainability mindset,” said vice-president of corporate citizenship and sustainability, Adam Rutstein.

“At the same time, we aspire to see environmental progress take hold not only within our walls but throughout the IT channel. Based on our areas of expertise and the lessons we’ve learned, we have an opportunity to help others achieve their own sustainability goals,” he added.

The report from TD Synnex also covered its social activities, revealing half of the new hires it made in the past year were from underrepresented groups, thanks to its implementation of an inclusive recruitment programme.

At the same time, efforts to attract more women into the workforce have continued with the business expanding initiatives and programmes, including global business resource group Elevate and female mentoring programmes.

Zammit also praised the efforts the business was making internally, underlining the need for leaders to carry their organisations on fundamental issues like sustainability and diversity.

“Our coworkers are all-in on these efforts. From the work of our global green teams and our community volunteers, they’ve demonstrated a passion for making a difference at TD Synnex and far beyond,” he said.