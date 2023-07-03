Gass announces TD Synnex retirement plans

Well-known industry figure Andy Gass has decided to announce his retirement plans.

The channel veteran is most closely associated with distribution, and specifically TD Synnex, holding senior positions at the channel player in its various incarnations over the past three decades.

The plan is for him to end his time as chief digital officer for global at TD Synnex, and exit the business in January 2024, with Matt Child, currently executive leader of the advanced solutions division in the UK and Ireland, then becoming senior vice-president of digital for Europe and a member of the company’s European executive team on 1 December 2023.

That move will leave a gap in the leadership teams, and the firm has started the recruitment process to find a successor to cover the UK and Ireland advanced solutions leadership position.

Gass has been with the distributor for 30 years, working in a number of roles during that time as he became an invaluable member of the firm’s executive team.

After qualifying as a chartered account, his story started with the channel back in 1993, with Gass joining as a finance executive in the design software division.

He rose through the ranks, and at one point was leading the business in the UK and Ireland, before stepping into more European and then global roles, which included masterminding some of the M&A activity the firm undertook to bolster the business.