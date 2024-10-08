HP outlines workspace opportunities for partners

Significant numbers of people are unhappy at work and many crave a more personalised environment, according to HP’s survey. As a result, there are opportunities for the channel to promote artificial intelligence (AI), which appears to be making people happier, and to help employers improve their hybrid offerings.

The latest HP Work relationship index (WRI) builds on last year’s inaugural report providing the chance to track happiness levels and the growing impact of AI.

HP found that only 26% of UK knowledge workers had a healthy relationship with work, which was up by just a single percent since last year. AI usage increased over the past year, with those using the technology 11 points happier, according to the vendor.

A third of UK knowledge workers were willing to forgo some salary to gain more personalised work experiences. Two-thirds of those quizzed by HP indicated they wanted a workspace that met their personal needs and preferences, with many linking it to improved well-being.

Neil MacDonald, HP UK and Ireland channel director, said that there was a clear opportunity for its partners to help customers improve the working environment.

“This report highlights a growing need for businesses to future-proof themselves for the changing world of work, where personalised and flexible environments are becoming essential,” he said.

One of the areas where there has been improvement is connected to AI, which many are using to increase productivity and improve work-life balance. Given the positive impact of AI, HP urged its partners to enable more customers to adopt AI to unlock not just the productivity benefits, but the clear link with improved staff wellbeing.

“Channel partners must be prepared to offer the right tools and solutions to support the evolving needs of today’s workforce – 66% of UK employees have used AI in work in 2024, up 39 points from last year,” said MacDonald.

“It’s critical that we continue to equip our partners with the technology that enables businesses to thrive in this evolving landscape, ensuring they are ready to meet the needs of tomorrow’s workforce.”

The pandemic accelerated the shift to hybrid working and encouraged employers to consider the workspaces they offered staff and that movement in expectations has continued to evolve.

Neil Sawyer, managing director of HP UK and Ireland, said that many businesses had not yet adapted their workspaces, culture or the tools they could offer their staff.

“In the UK, it’s clear that a one-size-fits-all approach is no longer sufficient, and 76% of business leaders agreed that there is urgency to make change to better employees’ work relationships – a 10 point increase from 2023,” he said.

“Personalised work environments are increasingly important, with employees seeking more flexibility in when, where and how they work. Business leaders must recognise that these choices impact not only employees’ relationship with work, but also their overall wellbeing and long-term engagement,” he added.