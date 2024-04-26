INDO-MIM taps 3D printing in precision manufacturing

India’s INDO-MIM is leveraging 3D printing to produce high-precision metal parts for the automotive, space, defence and other industries, underscoring advances in additive manufacturing that promise to reduce production time and cost.

During a visit to an INDO-MIM facility in Doddaballapur, located about 40km from Bengaluru, company executives showed how the use of HP’s Metal Jet S100 printers can be used to print metal parts with metal powder.

“As a powder-based company, we can develop systems that give us the ability to unlock expertise, design capabilities and adjust geometries, adding value to material selection, properties and systems,” said Krishna Chivukula Jr, CEO of INDO-MIM.

Savi Baveja, president of personalisation and 3D printing at HP, noted that additive manufacturing, as a disruptive technology, is expected to be more widely adopted and can be used for fluidics parts with support for complex geometries. “It can also produce lattice structures for the automotive industry,” he added.

INDO-MIM is among the world’s largest metal injection molding companies, with production plants in India, US and UK. Its customers are spread across North America, Europe, Southeast Asia, as well as Middle East and Africa.

With its HP Metal Jet S100 printers, the company plans to supply machine parts to the Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) and Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). DRDO is responsible for developing technology for use by the military while ISRO is the primary space agency of the Indian government.