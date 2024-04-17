VMware’s APAC customers weigh in on licensing changes

VMware customers in Asia-Pacific have raised concerns over the recent move by Broadcom to revamp VMware’s licensing and product strategy.

The move, which came after Broadcom completed its $61bn acquisition of VMware, includes the transition from perpetual to subscription licensing, the creation of product bundles and the shift to central processing unit (CPU) core-based licensing.

Prashant Shenoy, VMware’s vice-president for cloud platform, infrastructure and solutions marketing, told Computer Weekly that the moves were largely aimed at simplifying VMware’s portfolio and creating more value for customers over time. “We had different permutations and combinations of products which caused complexity for our customers,” he said. “They were asking us about the right product set they should buy and the value they’d get out of it.”

Shenoy noted that the complexity arose out of silos that resulted from having separate VMware divisions that looked after the compute, storage, networking and service management capabilities that make up VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF), the company’s hybrid cloud infrastructure platform. “The first thing we did was to bring these business entities into a single VCF business division that includes software-defined compute with vSphere, software-defined storage with vSAN, software-defined networking with NSX, and overall management, orchestration and automation with Aria,” he said.

But instead of letting customers buy standalone components, VMware is offering two primary bundles – VCF and VMware vSphere Foundation (VVF) – that cater to different needs. Shenoy said VCF suits enterprises that are looking to build a private cloud, while VVF would fit the needs of those looking to optimise their compute infrastructure for modern workloads, adding that 90% of VMware customers would be served by the two bundles.

To make VCF more attractive to customers, VMware has reduced the bundle price by half – from $700 per core per year to $350. Shenoy contended that even if a customer only uses vSphere and another component, they are still better off with the VCF bundle than buying standalone components.

On the move to subscription pricing, Sachin Shridhar, enterprise sales leader at VMware Asia-Pacific and Japan, said VMware had been on a four-year journey to get customers to switch to the subscription model that delivers more value over time.

We cannot immediately switch because of high dependence and that’s exactly where such decisions take advantage of a CIO’s predicament. But with time and a good team, an alternative will be explored in the near future Pertisth Mankotia, Sheela Foam

That said, he claimed that VMware will work with customers to understand what they are using today, and what’s required and the time it takes to help them extract value out of the product bundles.

“But we’ve got to give customers a realistic model that allows them to adopt the capabilities over time, including a commercial model that works and that’s what our teams are focused on,” said Shridhar.

Customer and analyst reactions VMware customers such as DBS Bank and PSA Singapore declined to comment on the impact of VMware’s pricing and product strategy on their businesses. Those that were willing to go on record were generally concerned about higher costs. Manoj Gupta, associate vice-president of IT at Restaurant Brands Asia, said: “The introduction of the new licensing model has notably escalated the overall company budget. Transitioning to a subscription model will undoubtedly burden customers financially. “These changes affect not only the private cloud but also public cloud,” he said. “Nevertheless, this transition will not immediately impact our profit-and-loss statement since customers can continue utilising any perpetual licenses they have already purchased, but some VMware products will go end-of-support, with no options to extend after the end-of-support date.” Earlier this week, Broadcom CEO Hock Tan said in a blog post that the company would provide free access to zero-day security patches for supported versions of vSphere, with other VMware products to be added over time. This would ensure that customers whose maintenance and support contracts have expired and have chosen to not continue on one of VMware’s subscription offerings are able to use their perpetual licences in a safe and secure fashion.