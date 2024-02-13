How DBS is industrialising AI across its business

With the fervour over artificial intelligence (AI) and growing pressure from corporate stakeholders to develop an AI strategy, it’s easy for organisations to fall into the trap of deploying the technology for its own sake.

That was not the case for DBS, Southeast Asia’s biggest lender, which, for the past seven years, had focused on making sure that it had the right data foundation to support the big data and AI initiatives that were to come.

“We were doing things around big data even before big data was a term,” said Nimish Panchmatia, chief data and transformation officer at DBS. “And now with AI, we are focused very programmatically on developing the right skills and people to take us to the next level.”

That includes putting the right platforms and technology in place to not only drive value for the business, but also processes and guardrails to mitigate risks and ensure employees can access and use data in a responsible way.

To that, DBS has formed a Data Chapter that brings together 700 data professionals across the bank to scale up value from data analytics, AI and machine learning (ML). The chapter will also deepen domain knowledge and broaden exposure through cross learning for the bank’s data professionals.

In a bid to future-proof employees with big data and data analytics skills, DBS has also developed a training curriculum that caters to different knowledge and skill levels across the bank – from novices whose day-to-day roles do not require them to have much interaction with data analytics to data experts looking to sharpen their skills.

Employees have options to learn at their own pace and select what they need to improve on from a range of online courses, workshops and community programmes. Since 2021, over 9,000 DBS employees have taken upskilling courses in data and AI.

Today, DBS is building on that data foundation to realise its vision of becoming an AI-fuelled bank. That means making AI pervasive across the business; reducing the effort and cost it takes to develop and deploy AI solutions; and delivering exponential outcomes through AI solutions and use cases.

So far, DBS has delivered over 350 AI use cases spanning customer-facing businesses including consumer and institutional banking, as well as support functions including finance and HR.

It has also accelerated the time to realise value from its AI initiatives from 12 to 15 months to two to three months, with a goal of reducing that to two to three weeks over the next few years. Over the past two years, DBS has more than doubled the economic impact of AI on its business from S$150m to over S$370m.