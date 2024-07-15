DACH education ‘ready for AI’ as parents call for next phase of innovation

Two-thirds of parents across Austria (66%) and Germany (65%) believe that artificial intelligence (AI) is a highly effective educational tool, compared with only 53% in the UK and 45% in France.

According to GoStudent’s 2024 ​​​Future of ​​​​education report​, the DACH region is leading the charge towards automated and tech-driven education, helping to improve aspects of lesson planning, after-lesson reviews, and to provide a more diverse range of tutoring methods.

GoStudent’s co-founder and CEO Felix Ohswald admitted he was surprised by this continent-leading drive towards technology. “I grew up in Vienna, and that’s certainly not how I perceived the culture or attitude growing up,” he says.

And his surprise seems valid at first glance. Only one year previously, ​just​ 48% of children in Germany and ​51​% in Austria felt confident about living in a world with new technologies – lower than in any other region of Europe. In 2024, those ​numbers have jumped​ dramatically to 73% in both cases.

Clearly, children in DACH are ​becoming​ more familiar with the notion of innovation in their everyday lives, and parents are responding in kind by calling for its stronger introduction to education settings. The final piece of the jigsaw now, is for the sector itself to explore more alternative digitised modes of education provision.

Changing voices GoStudent’s advocacy for greater digital disruption across the education spectrum – not just in schools, but also across wider teaching platforms and scenarios – hasn’t necessarily reflected a level of acceptance that already exists. Despite growing at a rapid rate worldwide, much of Ohswald’s work since the company’s inception in 2015 has been to convince parents, teachers, students and even governments that the sector is ripe for change and digital intervention. “It’s not easy,” he says. “You’re not just selling a technology, but in some cases you’re trying to change a culture and a set way of doing things. “For example, in Germany, if a family earns below a certain threshold, they are eligible for tutoring subsidies, but all of that tutoring happens offline… all of the admin around it is for offline processes. “Changing something so deep rooted is very difficult, and that’s why it can’t just come from us with our solutions. It also needs to come from parents and students saying clearly that they want technology, and they want a sensible transition to online where suitable. “Our yearly Education report gives those groups that voice, and it’s interesting to see how that voice has changed in the DACH region even over the past year.” Ohswald notes other cultural hurdles such as fears around data privacy, but has also seen signs of a change of attitude among national decision makers towards digital intervention in the sector. “There’s more of a clear ‘digital first’ path being laid out,” he explains. “Initiatives like The Digital Act in Germany are fast-tracking digital infrastructure in schools, which will be increasing exposure of technologies to children, which may be another reason why they, and their parents, are calling for even more tools such as AI.”