Lords debate government approach to automated decision-making

The UK government has expressed “reservations” about legislative proposals from Lord Tim Clement-Jones to improve the scrutiny of algorithmic decision-making tools in the public sector, arguing the concerns raised by his bill are already covered by its own proposed data reforms and the existing Algorithmic Transparency Recording Standard (ATRS).

Introduced as a private members’ bill in September 2024, Clement-Jones said at the time the proposals were needed because the existing safeguards on algorithmic and automated decision-making (ADM) tools were not enough to ensure redress once the “computer says no”.

During the second reading debate of his bill in December 2024, Maggie Jones – the under-secretary of state at the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) – said the combination of government’s reforms to make the ATRS mandatory for central government departments, as well as its proposed Data Use and Access Bill (DUAB), are not only sufficient to address Clement-Jones’ concerns, but also better align with the government’s own “priorities of accelerating innovation, technology for good, and modern digital government”.

“These reforms strike the right balance between ensuring that organisations can make the best use of automated decision-making technology to support economic growth, productivity and service delivery, while maintaining high data protection standards and public trust,” she said.

However, Clement-Jones expressed his own reservations about the government data reforms, citing past incidents involving the use of ADM tools to describe the “dangers of unchecked algorithm systems” – including lack of transparency, loss of public trust in artificial intelligence (AI), and infiltration of bias and racism in unregulated decision-making systems.

He reminded Lords of the 2020 A-level and GCSE grading fiasco, where students unfairly missed out on university places; the use of ADM systems by councils, where 540,000 citizens were assigned “fraud” risk scores before refusing them of housing benefits on the basis of fraudulent data; and the Post Office Horizon scandal. “It is a dangerous confidence if the government really thinks that the ATRS, combined with the watered-down ADM provisions in the GDPR [General Data Protection Regulation], are going to be enough,” said Clement-Jones. “The bill is crucial to ensuring that the benefits of these technologies are realised while safeguarding democratic values and individual rights.”

Baroness Jones, however, argued that the government’s data reforms under the DUAB “specifically provide that human involvement must be meaningful. This is to prevent cursory human involvement being used to rubber-stamp decisions as having had meaningful involvement.”